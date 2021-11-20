Open Menu

Landlords’ next amenity: Office building health care

In a move to lure tenants, check-ups, vaccinations made available at the workplace

New York Weekend Edition /
Nov.November 20, 2021 11:06 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Workers at 750 Third Avenue will soon be able to get medical checkups at the office. (Google)

 

Is there a doctor in the house?

For these midtown Manhattan office towers, the answer is yes, as a landlord there has brought in a health care provider to help manage the medical needs of employees heading back to the office during the course of the workday, Real Estate Weekly reports.

SL Green has rented space at it 750 Third Avenue to Reside Health, a concierge medical service that will provide Covid testing, inoculations, physicals, and other services to tenants, giving them easy access to health care on days they come into the office.

The service will also be provided to neighboring 485 Lexington Avenue and it follows the opening of a Reside office at TF Cornerstone’s Carnegie Hall Tower in May.

It works by allowing building occupants and other selected patients to book appointments through Reside’s app, then check in electronically and visit the waiting-room-free, spa-like office for the appointment.

The onset of the pandemic and changes in how workers interact with their office was incentive enough to provide the service, Dr. Komal Lothari, who co-founded Reside with investor and entrepreneur Kevin Ryantold, told Real Estate Weekly.

“This past year has reminded us just how conscious and careful we all need to be about our health,” the Harvard-trained doctor said. “Reside’s model of providing primary care and wellness services as an amenity is the future of how commercial properties will look after their occupants.”

The principal at Carnegie Hall Tower, Jake Elghanayan, said Reside was an example of health care models to come.

“Now, workers will be able to see the doctor without the hassle of taking time off of work, sitting in waiting rooms, or navigating massive health care facilities,” he said when welcoming the company to his building, according to the website.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Covid-19healthcareOffice Leasingoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Silverstein leashes BarkBox for 52K sf at 120 Broadway
    Silverstein leashes BarkBox for 52K sf at 120 Broadway
    Silverstein leashes BarkBox for 52K sf at 120 Broadway
    Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg, Olayan Group's Suliman Olayan and 550 Madison Avenue (Getty, Olayan, Wikimedia)
    First tenant at Olayan Group’s 550 Madison takes 240K sf
    First tenant at Olayan Group’s 550 Madison takes 240K sf
    Larry Silverstein, 3 World Trade Center and Index Exchange CEO Andrew Casale (Getty, Silverstein, Index Exchange)
    Casper signs subtenant for 43K sf at Silverstein’s 3 World Trade
    Casper signs subtenant for 43K sf at Silverstein’s 3 World Trade
    Broad Street Development, Invesco refi 80 Broad for $150M
    Broad Street Development, Invesco refi 80 Broad for $150M
    Broad Street Development, Invesco refi 80 Broad for $150M
    37-12 Prince Street and F&T Group CEO Michael Lee (Margulies Hoelzli Architecture, F&T)
    F&T, SGC America’s $800M project will bring Shanghai to Flushing
    F&T, SGC America’s $800M project will bring Shanghai to Flushing
    Jeff Bezos and the Jersey City office property (LoopNet, Getty)
    Amazon scraps 400K sf Jersey City office deal
    Amazon scraps 400K sf Jersey City office deal
    55 East 52nd Street and Kenneth Fisher (Court Square, Fisher Brothers)
    What the financial titans pay at Fisher Brothers’ Park Avenue Plaza
    What the financial titans pay at Fisher Brothers’ Park Avenue Plaza
    Minskoff’s 1166 Sixth inks 120K sf in leases
    Minskoff’s 1166 Sixth inks 120K sf in leases
    Minskoff’s 1166 Sixth inks 120K sf in leases
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.