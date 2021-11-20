Is there a doctor in the house?

For these midtown Manhattan office towers, the answer is yes, as a landlord there has brought in a health care provider to help manage the medical needs of employees heading back to the office during the course of the workday, Real Estate Weekly reports.

SL Green has rented space at it 750 Third Avenue to Reside Health, a concierge medical service that will provide Covid testing, inoculations, physicals, and other services to tenants, giving them easy access to health care on days they come into the office.

The service will also be provided to neighboring 485 Lexington Avenue and it follows the opening of a Reside office at TF Cornerstone’s Carnegie Hall Tower in May.

It works by allowing building occupants and other selected patients to book appointments through Reside’s app, then check in electronically and visit the waiting-room-free, spa-like office for the appointment.

The onset of the pandemic and changes in how workers interact with their office was incentive enough to provide the service, Dr. Komal Lothari, who co-founded Reside with investor and entrepreneur Kevin Ryantold, told Real Estate Weekly.

“This past year has reminded us just how conscious and careful we all need to be about our health,” the Harvard-trained doctor said. “Reside’s model of providing primary care and wellness services as an amenity is the future of how commercial properties will look after their occupants.”

The principal at Carnegie Hall Tower, Jake Elghanayan, said Reside was an example of health care models to come.

“Now, workers will be able to see the doctor without the hassle of taking time off of work, sitting in waiting rooms, or navigating massive health care facilities,” he said when welcoming the company to his building, according to the website.