Open Menu

LIC tower giving residents chance to light up night

Renters at Sven will get membership for app that changes iconic buildings' colors

New York Weekend Edition /
Nov.November 21, 2021 12:40 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Residents at Sven in Long Island City will be able to control the light show atop their building, as well as some properties in Manhattan. (Spireworks)

Now that’s a night light.

Renters at the new Sven tower in Long Island City will have the ability to control what they see when they peer out on Manhattan at night thanks to an app that lets them change the color of the skyline with the touch of a button.

According to the New York Post, potential residents at the Durst Organization property are being wooed with a membership to Spireworks, a mobile app that lets users control the glow atop iconic, Durst-owned New York skyscrapers including the so-called H&M building at 151 West 42nd Street, One Bryant Park in Midtown and One World Trade Center Downtown.

They’ll even have the ability to make beautiful Long Island City more beautiful — controlling the lighting atop their own 71-story Northern Boulevard building to put on a show for those in Manhattan who occasionally sneak a peek across the East River.

The app works by allowing up to five users two minutes to change the colors of the buildings’ tops using a carousel of templates, giving them the chance to outdo each other or signal back in forth in some kind of a high-tech flashlight game.

Access to the app had previously been by invitation only and was famously used by architect Bjark Ingels, who the Post says wowed guests by changing the colors of buildings’ spires during parties.

Right now, the app has more than 30,000 users, and with Sven beginning to lease its nearly 1,000 studio to three-bedroom apartments, that number could increase by up 3,000. Still, Spireworks honchos say the wait to flip the switch usually lasts no more than 10 minutes, according the the paper.

Users will not able to go on the app during times when the lights atop the buildings are shined for such events as Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

The Empire State Building is not on the list of iconic building tops controlled by the app, although it has been in the past.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    amenitiesEmpire State Buildinglong island cityThe Durst Organization

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Photo Illustration of Douglas Durst, chairman of the Durst Organization (Getty)
    Durst accuses MTA of stalling East Harlem development
    Durst accuses MTA of stalling East Harlem development
    Amazon eyeing 400K sf office in Jersey City
    Amazon eyeing 400K sf office in Jersey City
    Amazon eyeing 400K sf office in Jersey City
    Clay Grubb (Glen Lennox, Getty)
    Grubb Properties tests affordable housing model in NYC
    Grubb Properties tests affordable housing model in NYC
    Pink Stone sells languishing FiDi site for $89M
    Pink Stone sells languishing FiDi site for $89M
    Pink Stone sells languishing FiDi site for $89M
    Vorea, Domain and L+M close on $88M LIC development site
    Vorea, Domain and L+M close on $88M LIC development site
    Vorea, Domain and L+M close on $88M LIC development site
    Life sciences firm moves HQ from Dumbo to 48K sf in LIC
    Life sciences firm moves HQ from Dumbo to 48K sf in LIC
    Life sciences firm moves HQ from Dumbo to 48K sf in LIC
    LIC developer secures $56M construction loan for stalled mixed-use project
    LIC developer secures $56M construction loan for stalled project
    LIC developer secures $56M construction loan for stalled project
    The Jacx at 28-07 Jackson Avenue and Tishman Speyer’s Rob Speyer (The Jacx, Tishman Speyer)
    What tenants pay at Tishman Speyer’s The Jacx in LIC
    What tenants pay at Tishman Speyer’s The Jacx in LIC
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.