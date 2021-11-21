Unforgotten: Pete Davidson’s love letter to Staten Island

Considering a move to Staten Island? Well, if you like bagels, pizza, cops and pills, it just might be the place for you.

That’s (part of) the message Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson has in his love letter to his home borough, riffing on the 1991 Marc Cohn classic “Walking in Memphis” and aptly named “Walking in Staten,” which premiered on the sketch-comedy show last night.

Joining Davidson — one of two Island natives on the show along with Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost — in the nostalgic walk down Hylan Boulevard are non-Staten Island rapper Big Wet, Wu-Tang Clan member Method Man, and Cohn, who apparently appears to ensure Davidson doesn’t get sued for using his song.

For the Staten Island uninitiated, the video hits on many of the borough’s peccadilloes, including the non-substantiated rumor (or well-known fact) that its now-closed garbage dump can be seen from space; that its troublesome deer population (which get free vasectomies) are immigrants from New Jersey; and the point that its neighborhoods there have surprisingly murderous sounding names for such a bucolic setting (I’m talking to you, Great Kills).

The artists sing about other famous islanders including Jost and “Big” and “Independence Day” star Robert Loggia, but for some reason leave out the Chief from “Get Smart,” Edward Platt, Ricky Schroder (despite what IMDB says) and Christina Aguilera.

They also wax poetic about the Island’s abundance of bagel stores and pizzerias (and sometimes both), tiny zoo (home of its famous weather rodent), and its (unfortunate) opioid problem.

The last scene has them enjoying the view from the deck of the borough’s eponymous (and still free) ferry, where they admire the beauty of the harbor, but lament the dangers of swimming in it, which of course includes the possibility of coming across a dead body.

Well, it’s Sunday, and it’s certainly worth your time. Enjoy!