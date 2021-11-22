Open Menu

Compass shares drop below $10, another all-time low

The brokerage’s market cap is now below $4 billion, down over $3 billion from its IPO valuation

New York /
Nov.November 22, 2021 02:45 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (compass.com, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

Compass shares fell to a new low, dropping below $10 for the first time on Monday.

The stock opened at $10.39 before dropping to $9.58 by 2 p.m. It’s the lowest the brokerage has traded and is 52 percent below the company’s debut price on April 1 on the New York Stock Exchange after its initial public offering.

Compass dipped down to $10.74 in October, after its lockup period ended in late September, terminating trading restrictions from its IPO on 200 million shares. But the stock had recovered by Nov. 1 and Compass was trading at just over $13.50 before it began to fall.

As the price plummeted this month, the company reported a net loss of $100 million in the third quarter as expenses increased year-over-year by 53 percent. It also wrapped up a long-standing dispute with tech entrepreneur Avi Dorfman, recognizing his role in founding the company and settling out of court last week.

Compass’ biggest backers, SoftBank Group and Discovery Capital, appear to be holding on for the ride. The most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show that neither investor has reduced their stake in the brokerage as of Sept. 30.

Jason Helfstein at Oppenheim, which has a buy rating on Compass, said Monday’s drop below $10 was largely a function of President Joe Biden renominating Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve.
“Rising interest rates [are] bad for real estate and bad for high growth tech companies,” he said. “If you look at the performance today, that’s what’s performing the worst.”

Redfin is down 4 percent today, while eXp Holdings’ shares were down 4.5 percent. Fathom, another discount brokerage, is trading 3 percent below its last close, while Realogy and Dougla Elliman’s parent, Vector, is up almost 70 and 25 basis points respectively after falling earlier in the day.




    Read more
    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    compassResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    9 East 68th Street, 22 East 67th Street (elliman.com, streeteasy.com)
    Manhattan luxury market breaks single-week record for contract signings
    Manhattan luxury market breaks single-week record for contract signings
    Illustration of Zillow CEO Richard Barton (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Zestimate: These two Zillow iBuying lawsuits won’t be the last
    Zestimate: These two Zillow iBuying lawsuits won’t be the last
    The report shows the small uptick among single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops. (iStock)
    After rebound, existing home sales growth slows in October
    After rebound, existing home sales growth slows in October
    (iStock)
    Manufactured home construction projected to hit 15-year high
    Manufactured home construction projected to hit 15-year high
    Method Man, Pete Davidson, Big Wet and Marc Cohn. (NBC)
    Unforgotten: Pete Davidson’s love letter to Staten Island
    Unforgotten: Pete Davidson’s love letter to Staten Island
    Realtors no longer heart “love letters” to sellers
    Oregon law blocking real estate “love letters” challenged in court
    Oregon law blocking real estate “love letters” challenged in court
    “Fourplexes everywhere”: San Francisco citywide upzoning advances
    “Fourplexes everywhere”: San Francisco citywide upzoning advances
    “Fourplexes everywhere”: San Francisco citywide upzoning advances
    Deconstruct Podcast
    Deconstructing Surfside: A three-part podcast series streaming now
    Deconstructing Surfside: A three-part podcast series streaming now
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.