Open Menu

Extell to build UES building around 2 occupant holdouts

22-story building on First Avenue will have L-shaped design

New York /
Nov.November 22, 2021 03:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Gary Barnett, founder and chairman, Extell Development in front of a rendering of the planned 22-story building at 1637 First Avenue (Getty Images, NYC Planning, LoopNet, iStock)

Gary Barnett’s Extell Development has found a solution to its tenant holdout problem: build around them.

Extell last week filed plans for a 22-story building at 1637 First Avenue between East 85th and 86th streets, the Patch reports. The building will stand 215 feet tall with 543 apartment units and commercial space to spare.

The SLCE Architects-designed building will feature an L-shaped design to dodge holdouts in two buildings that stalled Extell from buying and demolishing the buildings for its assemblage.

The notorious Podolsky brothers were the first known holdouts, refusing to budge from their mid-block building at 1645 First Avenue. Barnett previously told The Real Deal he made the multifamily landlords generous offers, but they refused to give up their four-story, 6,000-square-foot building.

A rent-stabilized tenant in one of the buildings also seemed poised to stay put, further hampering the assemblage. According to the Patch, Greg Marshall received a favorable ruling from the state only eight days before Extell filed its building plans, suggesting it was the final roadblock for the developer.

Read more

Extell paid more than $77 million to develop the assemblage, plus almost $5 million for an easement and air rights. Barnett previously said the Podolsky brothers’ holdout would not stop the development of its Upper East Side project. It’s not clear when construction on the building will begin.

The firm appears to be keeping busy in the neighborhood, as the 1637 First Avenue project is mere blocks away from another sizable development on First Avenue between 79th and 80th streets. That project is a 30-story, 400,000-square-foot building, for which the developer is expected to break ground later this year.

About half of the building is already pre-leased to the Hospital for Special Surgery, which plans on using eight floors for physicians’ offices and other services. Extell is reportedly eyeing medical tenants for the other floors.

[Patch] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentExtell DevelopmentGary Barnettupper east side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    One Manhattan Square Extell Development CEO Gary Barnett (Credit: Curbed NY)
    Extell lands $690M refinancing package for One Manhattan Square
    Extell lands $690M refinancing package for One Manhattan Square
    Extell Development's Gary Barnett (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Chelsea residents paid Gary Barnett $11M to protect their views from a planned tower
    Chelsea residents paid Gary Barnett $11M to protect their views from a planned tower
    Central Park Tower
    Extell just went public with Central Park Tower listings
    Extell just went public with Central Park Tower listings
    Feil Organization plans 43-story DoBro tower
    Feil Organization plans 43-story DoBro tower
    Feil Organization plans 43-story DoBro tower
    Small developments dominate as new building filings return to pre-pandemic levels
    Small developments dominate as new building filings return to pre-pandemic levels
    Small developments dominate as new building filings return to pre-pandemic levels
    From left: Robert Mercer with 48-05 Metropolitan Avenue and Gary Barnett with 17 West 60th Street (Getty, Google Maps, Bulado General Contractors Corp)
    $730M loan bundle funds slew of NYC projects
    $730M loan bundle funds slew of NYC projects
    The site where senior housing was proposed (Google Maps, iStock)
    Given runaround by Oyster Bay, developer sells to storage firm
    Given runaround by Oyster Bay, developer sells to storage firm
    Deconstruct Podcast
    Deconstructing Surfside: A three-part podcast series streaming now
    Deconstructing Surfside: A three-part podcast series streaming now
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.