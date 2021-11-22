Open Menu

Fortis’ Olympia Dumbo snags $284M refi

G4 Capital Partners provided loan for Brooklyn development

New York /
Nov.November 22, 2021 09:35 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fortis Property Group CEO Jonathan Landau and 30 Front Street in Brooklyn (Olympia Dumbo)

Fortis Property Group CEO Jonathan Landau and 30 Front Street in Brooklyn (Olympia Dumbo)

Fortis Property Group scored a $284 million loan for Olympia Dumbo, its 76-unit luxury project.

The loan was provided by G4 Capital Partners and was arranged by Henry Bodek of Galaxy Capital, according to the Commercial Observer. The refinance retires $163 million in construction financing provided by Madison Realty Capital in October 2020.

Fortis acquired the site at 30 Front Street for approximately $91 million in 2018. The Observer reported that construction on the 33-story development is expected to finish some time next year.

Units in the sail-shaped tower designed by Hill West Architects will mark one of the borough’s priciest when the building’s construction is completed.

According to the initial offering plan Fortis filed with the state, the two highest units in the development will ask upwards of $3,000 per square foot. The projected total sellout of the building is nearly $375 million, almost $5 million per unit.

Read more

The average asking price in the development is $2,203 per square foot. According to real estate analytics company Marketproof, it’s the highest average asking price in all of Brooklyn, 7 percent more than Brooklyn Heights’ Quay Tower.

Amenities at Olympia Dumbo include a sauna and spa, yoga room, swimming pools, tennis courts, billiards and bowling lounges.

Dumbo’s most expensive condo unit sale was the Clock Tower penthouse at 1 Main Street, which sold for $15.27 million, or $2,242 per square foot, in 2017 after almost seven years on the market.

Douglas Elliman’s Eklund Gomes Team and Karen Heyman of Sotheby’s International Realty are handling sales at the Olympia Dumbo.

Elsewhere in Brooklyn, G4 Capital Partners recently provided a $77 million construction loan to Lightstone for a 216-room hotel at 353-361 Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, the developer’s fifth hotel with Moxy, a Marriott International brand.

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklyn condosCommercial Real EstatedumboFortis Property Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    55 Bay Street in Red Hook and Brookfield Properties CEO Brian Kingston (Google Maps, Brookfield)
    Brookfield pays $45M for Red Hook Amazon facility
    Brookfield pays $45M for Red Hook Amazon facility
    Tishman Speyer president Rob Speyer and Edgemere Commons (Getty)
    Tishman Speyer grabs bulk of Arker’s mammoth, delayed project
    Tishman Speyer grabs bulk of Arker’s mammoth, delayed project
    Silverstein leashes BarkBox for 52K sf at 120 Broadway
    Silverstein leashes Bark for 52K sf at 120 Broadway
    Silverstein leashes Bark for 52K sf at 120 Broadway
    South Williamsburg resi project faces takeover by lender
    South Williamsburg resi project faces takeover by lender
    South Williamsburg resi project faces takeover by lender
    Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg, Olayan Group's Suliman Olayan and 550 Madison Avenue (Getty, Olayan, Wikimedia)
    First tenant at Olayan Group’s 550 Madison takes 240K sf
    First tenant at Olayan Group’s 550 Madison takes 240K sf
    CVS Health shuttering almost 1,000 stores in 3-year pivot
    CVS Health shuttering almost 1,000 stores in 3-year pivot
    CVS Health shuttering almost 1,000 stores in 3-year pivot
    Larry Silverstein, 3 World Trade Center and Index Exchange CEO Andrew Casale (Getty, Silverstein, Index Exchange)
    Casper signs subtenant for 43K sf at Silverstein’s 3 World Trade
    Casper signs subtenant for 43K sf at Silverstein’s 3 World Trade
    Place co-founders Ben Kinney and Chris Suarez (iStock, Place)
    Agent services platform Place hits unicorn status with Series A
    Agent services platform Place hits unicorn status with Series A
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.