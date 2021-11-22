Open Menu

Prosecutors probing disparities in Trump Org property valuations

Three New York properties among investigation

New York /
Nov.November 22, 2021 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Donald Trump and his properties at 40 Wall Street, Trump National Golf Club Westchester and his Seven Springs Estate (Trump Organization, 40WallStreet.com, Getty Images/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Prosecutors in New York investigating Donald Trump and the Trump Organization reportedly have a new focus: the firm’s wide-ranging property valuations.

The Manhattan district attorney and New York attorney general are among those investigating massive disparities in property valuations, the Washington Post reported. According to public records and people familiar with the probes, at least four properties are reportedly being eyed by prosecutors, including three in New York.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is considering filing a lawsuit, according to the Post. Meanwhile, the Manhattan DA’s office has convened a grand jury, which could weigh criminal charges.

One of the most noticeable disparities came at 40 Wall Street, a Financial District office building. In 2012, the Trump Organization provided a valuation of $527 million to potential lenders. Months later, it told property tax officials it was valued at only $16.7 million, the Post reported.

Read more

Trump’s golf club in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, has marked valuations varying from $900,000 to $25 million, while those of his Seven Springs estate varied from $56 million to $291 million. Trump’s golf course in Briarcliff Manor also had reported valuations ranging from $1.4 million to more than $50 million.

All of the valuations came years before Trump was elected president in 2016.

As of last month, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah was leading a criminal investigation into the local Trump National golf club. Rocah appears to be looking at possible property value manipulation at the course, subpoenaing records from the course and Ossining, which is responsible for the club’s property taxes.

In July, longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was indicted on charges of felony tax fraud; Trump himself was not accused of wrongdoing in that case.

“This is way, way beyond anything that’s believable,” University of San Diego professor of real estate finance Norm Miller told the Post. “I’ve never seen anything with a gap that extreme.”

Still, prosecutors would need to show intent in order to prove a crime, as real estate valuations are highly subjective. It is a felony in New York to falsify business records or file false documents with the government.

[WaPo] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Donald TrumpPoliticstrump organization

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    The site where senior housing was proposed (Google Maps, iStock)
    Given runaround by Oyster Bay, developer sells to storage firm
    Given runaround by Oyster Bay, developer sells to storage firm
    U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein and the Lake Tahoe property (Getty, Realtor.com via Katrine Watson)
    Dianne Feinstein finds buyer for Lake Tahoe compound after $10M price chop
    Dianne Feinstein finds buyer for Lake Tahoe compound after $10M price chop
    So much for that lull: bubble worries return for Canadian property
    So much for that lull: bubble worries return for Canadian property
    So much for that lull: bubble worries return for Canadian property
     Adam Leitman Bailey with 6 Turtle Knoll in Monroe (Adam Leitman Bailey Law Firm, Trulia)
    NY foreclosure ban does not apply to shell companies, judge rules
    NY foreclosure ban does not apply to shell companies, judge rules
    Gov. Kathy Hochul (Getty, iStock)
    NY homeowners behind on mortgages get $539M from feds
    NY homeowners behind on mortgages get $539M from feds
    New York City has largely regained residents who fled in the pandemic
    New York City has largely regained residents who fled in the pandemic
    New York City has largely regained residents who fled in the pandemic
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.