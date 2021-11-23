From a real estate point of view, Amazon has certainly lived up to its name this year.

Since the start of the pandemic, the e-commerce behemoth has expanded its portfolio of warehouse, distribution, data center and last-mile properties across North America to more than 410 million square feet.

But where exactly are these facilities located?

The Real Deal created an interactive map that pinpoints all the facilities that Amazon planned to open this year, using data from supply chain firm MWPVL International. Users can zoom in for information on a single site or zoom out for a big-picture view on where Amazon grew.

Click on a region to dive into it. Then tunnel down to individual facilities, where you can see each one’s address, when it was scheduled to open and how Amazon intends to use it.

At the end of 2019, the Seattle-based firm had around 192 million square feet of warehouse, data center and distribution space across the U.S. and Canada, according to financial reports. Amazon added about 101 million square feet in 2020 and a further 119 million square feet of space this year.

That space consists of 432 new facilities across 42 states and Washington, D.C. — a total of around 119 million square feet. Read more about that here.