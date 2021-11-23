Open Menu

Here’s every new Amazon site in 2021

Interactive map shows details of each U.S. facility and a big-picture view, too

National /
Nov.November 23, 2021 05:30 PM
By Isabella Farr | Research By Adam Farence
Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chair, Amazon (Getty Images, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

From a real estate point of view, Amazon has certainly lived up to its name this year.

Since the start of the pandemic, the e-commerce behemoth has expanded its portfolio of warehouse, distribution, data center and last-mile properties across North America to more than 410 million square feet.

But where exactly are these facilities located?

The Real Deal created an interactive map that pinpoints all the facilities that Amazon planned to open this year, using data from supply chain firm MWPVL International. Users can zoom in for information on a single site or zoom out for a big-picture view on where Amazon grew.

Click on a region to dive into it. Then tunnel down to individual facilities, where you can see each one’s address, when it was scheduled to open and how Amazon intends to use it.

Read more

At the end of 2019, the Seattle-based firm had around 192 million square feet of warehouse, data center and distribution space across the U.S. and Canada, according to financial reports. Amazon added about 101 million square feet in 2020 and a further 119 million square feet of space this year.

That space consists of 432 new facilities across 42 states and Washington, D.C. — a total of around 119 million square feet. Read more about that here.




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.