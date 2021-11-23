Open Menu

Taconic JV lands $204M loan for Hell’s Kitchen luxury rental

Joint venture developing 330-unit building on West 43rd Street

New York /
Nov.November 23, 2021 02:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
312 West 43rd Street, National Real Estate Advisors CEO Jeffrey Kanne and Taconic Partners' Paul Pariser and Charles Bendit (Google Maps, National Real Estate Advisors, Taconic Partners)

312 West 43rd Street, National Real Estate Advisors CEO Jeffrey Kanne and Taconic Partners’ Paul Pariser and Charles Bendit (Google Maps, National Real Estate Advisors, Taconic Partners)

A joint venture between Taconic Partners and National Real Estate Advisors is poised to advance a sizable luxury building project in Hell’s Kitchen after scoring more than $200 million in construction financing.

The two developers landed $204 million from Union Labor Life Insurance Company, according to the Commercial Observer. Construction on the residential project has already commenced and is expected to finish in mid-2024.

The developers are building a 33-story building at 312 West 43rd Street, which will include 330 luxury rental units. The development will also include 40,000 square feet of retail space, including frontage on 42nd Street. Handel Architects is designing the building.

Among 30,000 square feet of amenities will be spa areas, private gardens, workspaces and a pool on the rooftop, according to the Observer.

Read more

The two developers first teamed up in 2018 to gain control of the 1199SEIU union’s headquarters via a 99-year ground lease shortly after the healthcare workers’ union signed a lease to relocate to 498 Seventh Avenue. At the time, the rental project’s targeted completion was 2022.

In March 2020, the firms’ plans for the site marked the month’s second-largest project filing, according to an analysis of Department of Building filings by The Real Deal.

Taconic is no stranger to Hell’s Kitchen, spearheading another major residential project at 525 West 52nd Street. The firm, along with Mitsui Fudosan America, locked into a $200 million long-term debt for the building two years ago, a deal that came nearly two years after construction was finished on the 392-unit, mixed-income apartment building.

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDevelopmenthell's kitchenLuxury Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here’s every new Amazon site in 2021
    Here’s every new Amazon site in 2021
    Here’s every new Amazon site in 2021
    432 Park pad trades for $26M, supertall’s priciest deal since 2019
    432 Park pad trades for $26M, supertall’s priciest deal since 2019
    432 Park pad trades for $26M, supertall’s priciest deal since 2019
    25 Park Avenue in Larchmont (WilliamPitt)
    Estate famed for turtle soup has new distinction: $11M sale price
    Estate famed for turtle soup has new distinction: $11M sale price
    (iStock)
    Proptech fundraising hits $9.5B record
    Proptech fundraising hits $9.5B record
    City Council advances protections for lease-breakers
    City Council advances protections for lease-breakers
    City Council advances protections for lease-breakers
    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (Getty)
    Insatiable: Amazon has more than doubled its space during pandemic
    Insatiable: Amazon has more than doubled its space during pandemic
    Now streaming: TRD’s podcast Deconstruct on what’s next for Surfside
    Now streaming: TRD’s podcast Deconstruct on what’s next for Surfside
    Now streaming: TRD’s podcast Deconstruct on what’s next for Surfside
    Feil Organization plans 43-story DoBro tower
    Feil Organization plans 43-story DoBro tower
    Feil Organization plans 43-story DoBro tower
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.