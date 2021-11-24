Open Menu

Chetrit’s Queens industrial loft signs warehouse startup for 90K sf

ReadySpace setting up shop in Ridgewood for NYC debut

Nov.November 24, 2021 02:45 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Jon Zimmerman (CEO, ReadySpace), Kevin Petrovic (COO, ReadySpace), David Junik (Pinnacle Reality) & render of 59-10 Decatur Street in Ridgewood (Pinnacle Reality, readyspaces.com, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

Flex-warehouse startup ReadySpaces has inked a 90,000-square-foot lease at Isaac Chetrit’s industrial loft building in Ridgewood, Queens.

Led by co-founders John Zimmerman and Kevin Petrovic, the company has been growing its footprint with long-term leases on or purchasing large Class B and C warehouses.

ReadySpaces has more than 20 locations in North America, spanning more than 2 million square feet. But the recent lease at 59-10 Decatur Street marks its first in New York City.

Just like WeWork in offices, ReadySpaces partitions its warehouses and industrial buildings into smaller units — ranging from 250 to 5,000 square feet — for its clients to use them on more flexible terms than traditional leases.

Read more

The Ridgewood property sits about a 10-minute walk from stations for the M and L subway lines. The building’s access to public transit sets it apart from other Maspeth industrial areas, Petrovic said.

ReadySpaces expects clients to use the facility for last-mile delivery services, small e-commerce or wholesale operations, and light assembly or prototyping.

The eight-year-old company has grown since the onset of the pandemic as more retailers sought warehouses to accommodate their e-commerce needs. The so-called great resignation trend has also fueled the company’s growth because more individuals opted to become small business owners, Zimmerman and Petrovic previously told The Real Deal.

Cherit-led Ab & Sons Group has been the owner of the 200,000-square-foot five-story loft building for more than two decades, according to public records. The property is equipped with 11 interior loading docks and three freight elevators, according to a marketing material reviewed by The Real Deal. Ab & Sons declined to comment.

David Junik and Steve Nadel with Pinnacle Realty represented the landlord for the transaction. The brokers declined a request for comment.




