Open Menu

Get your Gucci on: Mansion featured in Lady Gaga movie available on Airbnb

A one-person, one-night stay in March will be up for grabs on Dec. 6

National Weekend Edition /
Nov.November 28, 2021 01:03 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

The mansion used as a setting in the film “House of Gucci.” (Airbnb)

Now you, too, can rent the House of Gucci — before it’s available on-demand.

The Italian mansion pranced around in by the likes of Lada Gaga, Adam Driver, Salma Hayek and Jared Leto in the just-released film “House of Gucci” will be available for a one-person, one-night stay in March through the apartment rental service Airbnb.

The New York Post reports a night in the Lake Como home, known as Villa Balbiano, can be scored by one lucky renter on March 30, 2022, for the Gucci-esque price of $1,125 (airfare not included).

If you make the cut, you can stay in the 16th-century mansion that has famously hosted high society — and high ranking members of the Catholic Church — for dances, banquets and festivals while it was the home of Cardinal Angelo Maria Durini in the 1700s, the Post reports.

The home includes a large garden that has been celebrated by Britain’s Society of Garden Designers, a private pier and boathouse on the lake, and an outdoor swimming pool (which we’re guessing will be closed in December).

The interior of the home includes six suites with “opulent marble bathrooms,” according to the Post, as well as 17-century frescos painted by Agostino Silva and the Recchi brothers.

In the new movie based on the book by Sara Gay Forden, the villa plays the part of Gucci family patriarch Aldo Gucci’s (Al Pacino) home. The film centers on the life of Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), who married into the family, triggering a headlong spiral of betrayal, revenge and murder. Driver plays her husband, Maurizio Gucci, in the Ridley Scott-directed drama that also stars Jeremy Irons.

The setting may be spectacular, but reviews of the film have been atrocious. The New York Times said it is missing “a strong idea and a credible reason for existing,” while the Post’s headline didn’t mince words, claiming “Lady Gaga and her terrible move are shallow.” If you’re still interested in checking it out, the trailer is embedded below.

The chance to book the home begins at high noon on Dec. 6, according to the Airbnb listing.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Lake Comomansionsmovies

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Sciame Construction CEO Frank Sciame and the Gold Coast Mansion
    Frank Sciame buys massive Gold Coast mansion. Now what?
    Frank Sciame buys massive Gold Coast mansion. Now what?
    WATCH: Inside “The Royal Tenenbaums” mansion
    WATCH: Inside “The Royal Tenenbaums” mansion
    WATCH: Inside “The Royal Tenenbaums” mansion
    (Getty)
    Retail landlords still suing over skipped rent
    Retail landlords still suing over skipped rent
    Trophy trees are the latest must-have for high-net-worth individuals decorating their mansions. (iStock)
    Thought your mansion had it all? Don’t forget the trophy tree
    Thought your mansion had it all? Don’t forget the trophy tree
    Ashraf Pahlavi and 29 Beekman Place (Getty, Compass)
    Iranian princess’ Midtown palace finally finds a buyer
    Iranian princess’ Midtown palace finally finds a buyer
    29 Beekman Place and Princess Ashraf Pahlavi (Getty, Courtesy of Zillow)
    Inside the battle for an Iranian princess’ Midtown mansion
    Inside the battle for an Iranian princess’ Midtown mansion
    Michael Bloomberg and the Westlands in Meeker, Colorado (Credit: Bloomberg by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
    Michael Bloomberg picks up $44M estate in Colorado
    Michael Bloomberg picks up $44M estate in Colorado
    Rick Pitino and 38 Indian Creek Island Road (Credit: Luxhunters, Panagiotis Moschandreou/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images)
    Basketball coach Rick Pitino sells Indian Creek waterfront mansion
    Basketball coach Rick Pitino sells Indian Creek waterfront mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.