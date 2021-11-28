Now you, too, can rent the House of Gucci — before it’s available on-demand.

The Italian mansion pranced around in by the likes of Lada Gaga, Adam Driver, Salma Hayek and Jared Leto in the just-released film “House of Gucci” will be available for a one-person, one-night stay in March through the apartment rental service Airbnb.

The New York Post reports a night in the Lake Como home, known as Villa Balbiano, can be scored by one lucky renter on March 30, 2022, for the Gucci-esque price of $1,125 (airfare not included).

If you make the cut, you can stay in the 16th-century mansion that has famously hosted high society — and high ranking members of the Catholic Church — for dances, banquets and festivals while it was the home of Cardinal Angelo Maria Durini in the 1700s, the Post reports.

The home includes a large garden that has been celebrated by Britain’s Society of Garden Designers, a private pier and boathouse on the lake, and an outdoor swimming pool (which we’re guessing will be closed in December).

The interior of the home includes six suites with “opulent marble bathrooms,” according to the Post, as well as 17-century frescos painted by Agostino Silva and the Recchi brothers.

In the new movie based on the book by Sara Gay Forden, the villa plays the part of Gucci family patriarch Aldo Gucci’s (Al Pacino) home. The film centers on the life of Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), who married into the family, triggering a headlong spiral of betrayal, revenge and murder. Driver plays her husband, Maurizio Gucci, in the Ridley Scott-directed drama that also stars Jeremy Irons.

The setting may be spectacular, but reviews of the film have been atrocious. The New York Times said it is missing “a strong idea and a credible reason for existing,” while the Post’s headline didn’t mince words, claiming “Lady Gaga and her terrible move are shallow.” If you’re still interested in checking it out, the trailer is embedded below.

The chance to book the home begins at high noon on Dec. 6, according to the Airbnb listing.