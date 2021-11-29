Brooklyn brownstone owners had something to be thankful for last week, as eight of the stately properties were among the priciest homes to go into contract in the borough.

The biggest price tag of the bunch belonged to 527 3rd Street in Park Slope, which was asking $7.25 million when it lined up a buyer. The restored, turn-of-the-century brownstone spans 4,016 square feet with five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The home features a finished cellar, a two-story modern window wall overlooking the garden, a central skylight, original parlor doors and shutters, a marble mantel, walnut cabinetry and a wine cellar with climate control. The primary suite has a gas fireplace, arched windows, a bathroom with stone slabs, walk-in shower and soaking tub, a walk-in closet, office and terrace.

The second most expensive listing to secure a contract was 32 First Place in Carroll Gardens, which was asking $6.75 million. The Italianate-style brownstone is 6,075 square feet and has six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It has a private elevator reaching all floors, a rooftop lounge, landscaped front and rear gardens, high ceilings, double-height windows, black walnut custom cabinetry with brass hardware and a finished cellar with recreation room. The primary suite occupies the entire fourth floor and includes a dressing room, marble gas fireplace and home study.

Six other townhouses asking at least $2 million went into contract last week, as did 14 condominium units, according to the weekly luxury report released by Compass.

Combined, the 22 homes had an average asking price of $3.6 million and a median asking price of $3 million. The asking prices totaled $79 million.

The properties spent an average of 203 days on the market and there was a 3 percent average discount from the original asking price to the final one.

Apartment 16B-Front at 85 Jay Street also went into contract, continuing a trend of luxury contracts being signed at the Dumbo luxury condo building. Earlier this month, three of the priciest contracts signed in Brooklyn were for units in the building.