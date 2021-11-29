Open Menu

Build it and we will come: Turner Construction moves HQ to Tishman Speyer’s Spiral

General contractor deal marks 66 Hudson Boulevard as 54% leased

New York /
Nov.November 29, 2021 10:15 AM
TRD Staff
Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer, Turner Construction CEO Peter Davoren and The Spiral at 66 Hudson Boulevard (Getty, Turner Construction, Tishman Speyer)

Turner Construction is leasing 75,000 square feet at Tishman Speyer’s The Spiral at 66 Hudson Boulevard.

The New York Post reported the deal, which marks the general contractor throwing a lease behind its work as the project’s builder.

The lease is for 13 years, according to the Post, and Turner will be moving from 375 Hudson Street to its new headquarters in January 2023. Asking rents in the building — set to be completed next year — reportedly range from $110 per square foot to $225 per square foot.

The 2.8 million-square-foot project is 54 percent leased after the Turner deal. Bjarke Ingels is the designer on the building, which topped out in January at 1,041 feet.

A CBRE team including Mary Ann Tighe and Rob Hill represented Turner in the lease negotiations, the Post reported. Tishman Speyer was represented by an in-house team.

The Spiral, which sits between 34th and 35th streets in the Hudson Yards neighborhood, counts Pfizer as its anchor tenant with a lease for 746,000 square feet. Other tenants include investment management firm AllianceBernstein and law firm Debevoise & Plimpton LLP.

The deal at The Spiral marks the second major leasing news of the month for Tishman Speyer. Earlier this month, New York University renewed its lease at the developer’s 11 West 42nd Street building.

The university signed on for more than 115,000 square feet at one of the school’s longtime sites. The Post reported that with the lease covering three floors for five years and six months, the school is getting a tenant-improvement allowance of $30 per square foot, as well as six months rent-free.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




