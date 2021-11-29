Open Menu

KPF expands at Tishman Speyer building after sweetener

Architecture firm getting rent-free year on 38K sf expansion floor

New York /
Nov.November 29, 2021 12:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
KPF's A. Eugene Kohn and 11 West 42nd Street (Google Maps, KPF)

KPF’s A. Eugene Kohn and 11 West 42nd Street (Google Maps, KPF)

For the second time in recent weeks, Tishman Speyer had a tenant renew at 11 West 42nd Street with a sweetener thrown into the mix.

Architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox renewed its lease at the building, the New York Post reported. The company added 38,000 square feet on the seventh floor, bringing its presence in the building to 100,000 square feet.

Luckily for KPF, the bills won’t come due on the expanded floor for some time, as the Post reported the firm is getting a rent-free year on the seventh floor. Rent for the total lease started in the low $60s per square foot.

The deal comes shortly after the developer made a similar arrangement with NYU at the same location. The university renewed its lease, signing on for more than 115,000 square feet, covering three floors for five years and six months.

While rents for the renewal started at $55.50 per square foot, the school was given a tenant-improvement allowance of $30 per square foot, along with six months of free rent. That cut down the net-effective rent to $46.18 per square foot.

Read more

Elsewhere in the 32-story building neighboring Bryant Park, commercial lender CIT Group renewed approximately 150,000 square feet in March 2018 for 15 years. The company renewed its lease three years ahead of its scheduled expiration.

Tishman Speyer also recently scored a 75,000-square-foot lease from Turner Construction at The Spiral. The 13-year-lease involves the general contractor involved in building the project, set to open next year.

KPF is known for its prolific architecture work across the world. It has been involved in a number of projects in New York City, including One Vanderbilt, 55 Hudson Yards and the CUNY Advanced Science Research Centers.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateOffice Leasingtishman speyer

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    277 Fifth Avenue and Shokai Group's Shawn Xianyang Zhang (277 Fifth Avenue/Rafael Viñoly, Shokai Group)
    Shokai Group picks up unsold NoMad condos for $81M
    Shokai Group picks up unsold NoMad condos for $81M
    Traffic was up 47.5 percent from last year, when coronavirus restrictions and concerns were more rampant. (iStock, Getty)
    Black Friday retail traffic stuck below pre-pandemic levels
    Black Friday retail traffic stuck below pre-pandemic levels
    Skylight Real Estate Partners founding partner Bennat Berger and 340 Old River Road in Edgewater (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    New firm pays $50M for Edgewater multifamily
    New firm pays $50M for Edgewater multifamily
    Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer, Turner Construction CEO Peter Davoren and The Spiral at 66 Hudson Boulevard (Getty, Turner Construction, Tishman Speyer)
    Build it and we will come: Turner Construction moves HQ to Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    Build it and we will come: Turner Construction moves HQ to Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    Donald Trump (Getty)
    Pandemic dashed one-quarter of Trump’s NYC retail tenants
    Pandemic dashed one-quarter of Trump’s NYC retail tenants
    NYC hotels hoping for holiday business swell likely to be disappointed
    NYC hotels hoping for holiday business swell likely to be disappointed
    NYC hotels hoping for holiday business swell likely to be disappointed
    Princeton proud: Eric Schmidt reportedly bidding to save club
    Princeton proud: Eric Schmidt reportedly bidding to save club
    Princeton proud: Eric Schmidt reportedly bidding to save club
    Children’s Magical Garden at at 157 Norfolk Street (Google Maps, Facebook)
    Children’s Magical Garden claps back against developer who claimed defamation
    Children’s Magical Garden claps back against developer who claimed defamation
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.