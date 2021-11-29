Earlier this month, Zillow quit the iBuying business. The firm said it would stop flipping homes, citing heavy losses, and would lay off 25 percent of its staff.

Reporter Erin Hudson has been documenting exactly what happened at Zillow and the subsequent fallout of the firm’s abrupt retreat.

On this week’s episode of TRD’s podcast, “Deconstruct,” Hudson speaks to Sean Black — part of the team that founded Trulia, which sold to Zillow for $2.5 billion in 2015 — about what he thinks the consequences of Zillow’s decision will be for the iBuying industry.

You’ll also hear from Rick Palacios Jr., who leads research at John Burns Real Estate Consulting and believes iBuying is here to stay.

Listen and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, or wherever else you listen to podcasts.

Next week, “Deconstruct” will look at the booming housing market in the Hudson Valley — the flood of New York City residents relocating upstate and how local brokerages are adapting. You won’t want to miss it.