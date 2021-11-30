During the short week preceding the Thanksgiving holiday, multifamily sales continued to light up the mid-level i-sales market. Three of four sales recorded between $10 million and $40 million were residential buildings, with two properties selling in Manhattan and one each in Brooklyn and the Bronx.

One rental building sold for half-a-million less than its 2013 purchase price, while the former head of real estate development at WeWork helped sell a property for Spaxel. Thanksgiving week’s mid-market sales combined for $55.6 million on the heels of a $265 million effort the prior week. Here are the details:

1. Juda Rosenfeld sold a 34-unit rental building at 180 Scholes Street in Williamsburg for $18 million. The buyer was Sidharth Lakani through a limited liability company. Fannie Mae financed the Brooklyn purchase with a $15.7 million loan. Rosenfeld bought the 52,500-square-foot building in 2013 for $18.5 million. In an unrelated transaction in January 2020, Rosenfeld sold a 42-unit rental building at 185 South Fourth Street in Williamsburg for nearly $32 million.

2. Spaxel sold a 98-unit multifamily building spanning 98,000 square feet at 3254 Parkside Place in Norwood, Bronx, for $16 million. Granit Gjonbalaj, WeWork’s former head of real estate development, signed for the seller. The buyer was an anonymous limited liability company.

3. Selma and Edwin Mickenberg sold a 36-unit, mixed-use building at 218 Thompson Street in Greenwich Village for $11.2 million. The building has two commercial units and spans 18,400 square feet. The buyer was an anonymous limited liability company.

4. The Bowery Residents Committee, an outreach organization for the homeless, bought a 4,500-square-foot parcel at 3966 10th Avenue in Inwood for $10.4 million. The seller was Cheney Vasquez through 3966 Parking, Inc. No building permits have been filed at the address.