Open Menu

Westbury apartment project scores 20-year tax break

Terwilliger & Bartone looking to bring 72 units to downtown

Tri-State /
Nov.November 30, 2021 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Westbury apartment project scores 20-year tax break

Terwilliger & Bartone managing partner Anthony Bartone and 461 Railroad Avenue in Westbury (Google Maps, Terwilliger & Bartone, iStock)

A 72-unit apartment building proposed for downtown Westbury is one step closer to reality for the developer, which secured a 20-year tax break from Nassau County.

The county’s Industrial Development Agency granted several breaks to Farmingdale-based Terwilliger & Bartone Properties, according to Newsday. The tax subsidies are linked to a proposed $23 million project at 461 Railroad Avenue, the site of a produce warehouse.

Under the IDA’s arrangement, the developer will pay slightly more than $100,000 in taxes in the next two years, the warehouse’s current rate. For the subsequent 20 years, the developer will pay $9.4 million as part of a payment in lieu of taxes agreement.

The developer is also receiving about $818,000 in tax breaks for construction materials and at least $137,000 off its mortgage recording tax, the developer’s attorney told Newsday.

Once completed, the apartment building will include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Ten of the units, or just under 14 percent of them, will be listed below market rate, the developer said.

There is still plenty of work to be done ahead of that goal, however. The developer doesn’t yet own the property it wishes to build on, though it hopes to close on it by the end of this year. If that happens, it can be demolished in January and 18 months of construction can begin in February or March.

Read more

The downtown area near the Long Island Rail Road station was rezoned in 2019 to allow for buildings that were higher or more dense.

The project isn’t the developer’s only one in Westbury. Down the street, Terwilliger & Bartone is working on a 58-unit project at 425 Railroad Avenue, for which it plans to submit a formal application in the coming days, according to Newsday.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Developmentlong islandnassau countyReal Estate TaxesRental Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Building 301 on Governors Island and Trust for Governors Island CEO Clare Newman (Gov Island)
    Real estate partnership chosen for Governors Island climate hub
    Real estate partnership chosen for Governors Island climate hub
    Landlords were less likely to respond to renters they thought were African American or Latino. (iStock)
    Landlords more likely to ignore applicants of color
    Landlords more likely to ignore applicants of color
    Light i-sales precede heavy eating
    Light i-sales precede heavy eating
    Light i-sales precede heavy eating
    Secratary of the Treasury Janet Yellen (Getty, iStock)
    Treasury Department to ease rent relief backlogs with reallocations
    Treasury Department to ease rent relief backlogs with reallocations
    Sam Nazarian (Getty, iStock)
    Coachella resort fraudster duped Sam Nazarian
    Coachella resort fraudster duped Sam Nazarian
    Interactive Map of Projects Planned Under Gowanus Rezoning
    Here they come: Map shows projects planned in rezoned Gowanus
    Here they come: Map shows projects planned in rezoned Gowanus
    The upstate land grab behind the solar power boom
    The upstate land grab behind the solar power boom
    The upstate land grab behind the solar power boom
    New York Governor Kathy Hochul touring construction in the subway (Getty)
    Hochul promises Second Avenue Subway work to advance in 2022
    Hochul promises Second Avenue Subway work to advance in 2022
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.