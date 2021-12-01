Open Menu

Facebook parent grabs another 1M sf in Bay Area

Deal `believed to be single largest private-sector office lease in the U.S. this year,' says Tishman Speyer

San Francisco /
Dec.December 02, 2021 01:15 PM
By Matthew Niksa
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms, Inc., in front of 1345 Crossman Avenue, one of four properties Meta leased in Sunnyvale, CA (Getty Images, LoopNet)

UPDATED Dec. 1, 2021, 6:40 p.m.: Facebook parent Meta said Wednesday it signed more than 1 million square feet of new leases in the Bay Area to reduce worker commute times.

The company has leased new space in Burlingame and Sunnyvale, spokesperson Chloe Meyere said in a statement.

“These offices will help support our employees’ evolving workforce needs and help make progress on our company’s net-zero carbon emission goal by reducing commute times and supporting local public transit infrastructure,’’ Meyere said in the statement.

People with knowledge of the deals who asked not to be named told The Real Deal that Meta leased more than 700,000 square feet in four Class A offices at 1275-1395 Crossman Avenue in Sunnyvale and almost 520,000 square feet over two existing buildings and one planned structure at 555, 567, and 577 Airport Boulevard in Burlingame.

The company didn’t disclose the locations and size of the new offices in its statement.

Meta’s lease of the four Crossman Avenue buildings, dubbed Moffett Green by owner Tishman Speyer and listing broker Newmark, is believed to be the single largest private-sector office lease in the U.S. this year, according to Tishman Speyer. It follows Apple’s lease of about 700,000 square feet in Sunnyvale earlier this year and underscores the city’s status as Silicon Valley’s preeminent office market.

The company’s lease in Burlingame adds to its existing footprint in the Peninsula city; its Oculus division pre-leased 767,000 square feet across four buildings there in 2018.





    Update: Adds Tishman-Speyer’s statement that it is the single-largest private-sector office lease in the U.S. this year.

    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bay AreabreakingBurlingamefacebookMetaSunnyvaletishman speyer

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hudson Yards (Credit: Getty Images and Wikipedia)
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    City’s tallest warehouse could be coming to Queens
    City’s tallest warehouse could be coming to Queens
    City’s tallest warehouse could be coming to Queens
    Photo Illustration of Elon Musk (Getty)
    Musk could save $2B in California taxes on Texas move
    Musk could save $2B in California taxes on Texas move
    Housing construction in the Bay area (iStock)
    California falling short in creating affordable housing, new ‘report card’ shows
    California falling short in creating affordable housing, new ‘report card’ shows
    KPF's A. Eugene Kohn and 11 West 42nd Street (Google Maps, KPF)
    KPF expands at Tishman Speyer building after sweetener
    KPF expands at Tishman Speyer building after sweetener
    Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer, Turner Construction CEO Peter Davoren and The Spiral at 66 Hudson Boulevard (Getty, Turner Construction, Tishman Speyer)
    Build it and we will come: Turner Construction moves HQ to Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    Build it and we will come: Turner Construction moves HQ to Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    Mitchell Kossoff (iStock)
    Mitch Kossoff to plead guilty
    Mitch Kossoff to plead guilty
    City Council greenlights Gowanus, Blood Center rezonings
    City Council greenlights Gowanus, Blood Center rezonings
    City Council greenlights Gowanus, Blood Center rezonings
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.