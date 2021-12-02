In the 1988 film “Coming to America,” Prince Akeem — heir to the throne of the fairytale nation Zamunda — tires of his native country and resolves to search the globe for a place that would find him his princess. Where better to find a match suitable for a future king than a place called Queens?

Between the classic comedic scenes involving Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall as outsiders adjusting to life in New York City, viewers are introduced to the broad disparity of housing options that exists even in the city’s most middle-class borough. The future monarch’s dwelling in the “most common part” of the borough is contrasted with the high-brow mansions dotting the adjacent wealthier enclaves of Jamaica Estates and Holliswood.

Unlike, say, Flushing or Astoria, the far eastern reaches of Queens offer housing options more reminiscent of Long Island: greenery, tree-lined streets, even McMansions, all within the city limits. So while there is no McDowell’s — in reality, a repurposed Wendy’s on Queens Boulevard — there are opulent homes resembling that of (spoiler alert), Prince Akeem’s eventual bride-to-be.

If you are ready to move your prince or princess into a suburban castle of their own, our Select Spaces team has picked out five luxury homes for sale now in the Jamaica Estates area. See our options below for some of the most luxurious living the borough has to offer.

A Tudor home with modern touches

180-24 Grand Central Pkwy | 6 BR | $4.2M





























Tudor-style architecture and charming shrubbery give off a cottage-in-the-woods feel, but spread across 8,200 square feet. The interior of this “mini mansion” offers high ceilings, large windows and an open floor plan. Chic chandeliers, marble bathrooms and dark wood floors transport you to a new-build Manhattan apartment, but the adjacent buildable lot — large enough to accommodate a guest house, should you feel so inclined — gives you the option of amassing your own royal compound.

A suburban McMansion in the city

198-37 Epsom Course | 5BR | $4.5M





























Those seeking a Long Island-style McMansion with a New York City ZIP code should look no further than 198-37 Epsom. This large brick-covered home has an airy, white-marble-covered ground floor, contrasted with a striking black marble fireplace. An intricate winding staircase leads you to light-filled bedrooms with dark wood floors and large (also marble-covered) bathrooms. This home is perfect for those looking to entertain, as it comes complete with a finished basement, brick patio and in-ground pool.

A utopian castle of your own

81-03 Utopia Parkway | 4BR | $3.4M





































A quaint Queens home

191-30 Palo Alto Avenue | 4 BR | $1.2M

Iron-and-gold gates welcome you to this opulent home at 81-03 Utopia Pkwy , whose interior is styled like an Italian castle. To wit: a marble staircase with Venetian inspired railings, intricate flooring, distinctive crown moulding, leather-detailed, walk-in closets and a hand-made Italian chandelier. Its upstairs features large bedrooms, spa-like bathrooms and a master suite. With a formal dining room that comes with Michelangelo furniture, this home is perfect for those that aren't afraid to be seen as a bit over-the-top.

















A home nestled in greenery

181-52 Aberdeen Road | 5 BR | $1.8M



























For those seeking a home straight out of a storybook, 191-30 Palo Alto Avenue ought to be whimsical enough. It’s grey, stone-covered exterior gives way to a warm interior with a stone fireplace, caramel-colored wood floors and brick and stone columns. The kitchen is newly remodeled with granite countertops and chef-style range top stove, while the upstairs features large, newly redone bathrooms as well as a charming balcony overlooking the treetops — fairytale-esque in its own right.

For those seeking even more nature, 181-52 Aberdeen Road provides no shortage of it. Set within manicured grounds, this newly-renovated 3,700-square-foot home features a fireplace, spacious eat-in kitchen, large walk-in closets and a master bedroom with a jacuzzi bath. The light-filled home boasts amble marble flooring as well, so you will feel regal the second you open the door. And in the warmer months, you can host your own soirees on the patio in the leafy backyard or the massive second-floor balcony.