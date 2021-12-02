Open Menu

Lalezarian lands $170M loan for resumed Hudson Yards tower

Wells Fargo aiding development of 277-unit mixed-use tower

New York /
Dec.December 02, 2021 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lalezarian Properties CEO Kevin Lalezarian and 606 West 30th Street (Ismael Leyva Architects)

Lalezarian Properties CEO Kevin Lalezarian and 606 West 30th Street (Ismael Leyva Architects)

Construction on a Lalezarian Properties tower in Hudson Yards is full steam ahead after the developer landed a $170 million construction loan.

Wells Fargo provided the developer with construction financing for its project at 606 West 30th Street, PincusCo reported. The loan, which closed in early November, is split between $132 million in new construction debt from the bank and a refinancing of an earlier $38 million acquisition loan.

(Ismael Leyva Architects)

(Ismael Leyva Architects)

In March 2019, Lalezarian unveiled plans for a 45-story, 277-unit mixed-use building at the site, according to pre-filed plans with the Department of Buildings. YIMBY reported Wednesday the development has since been cut to a 545-foot-tall, 42-story building.

While plans originally showed the mixed-use property would encompass more than 200,000 square feet, the development now reportedly includes more than 316,000 square feet of built space. The building was expected to include 14,000 square feet of commercial space, according to the original pre-filed plans.

Read more

The units in the rental are expected to be split between 75 percent market rate and 25 percent affordable units, Lalezarian said in 2019.

The developer purchased the development site from the family of late real estate investor Anita Butensky Katzman for $36 million in 2015. The property is one of several Lalezarian projects in Hudson Yards, including an apartment building west of 10th Avenue between 36th and 37th streets and three other rental buildings.

Construction was made possible by a 2018 City Council rezoning of a few blocks south of Hudson Yards. The move also paved the way for a Douglas Development project at 601 West 29th Street.

Construction on the tower recently resumed — likely due to the loan closing — and the building’s construction will be completed in 2023, according to YIMBY.

[PincusCo] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentHudson Yardslalezarian properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    The Observation Deck at Hudson Yards (Credit: Adam Pogoff)
    Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere
    Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hudson Yards (Credit: Getty Images and Wikipedia)
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    Building 301 on Governors Island and Trust for Governors Island CEO Clare Newman (Gov Island)
    Real estate partnership chosen for Governors Island climate hub
    Real estate partnership chosen for Governors Island climate hub
    Terwilliger & Bartone managing partner Anthony Bartone and 461 Railroad Avenue in Westbury LI (Google Maps, Terwilliger & Bartone, iStock)
    Westbury apartment project scores 20-year tax break
    Westbury apartment project scores 20-year tax break
    Sam Nazarian (Getty, iStock)
    Coachella resort fraudster duped Sam Nazarian
    Coachella resort fraudster duped Sam Nazarian
    Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer, Turner Construction CEO Peter Davoren and The Spiral at 66 Hudson Boulevard (Getty, Turner Construction, Tishman Speyer)
    Build it and we will come: Turner Construction moves HQ to Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    Build it and we will come: Turner Construction moves HQ to Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    Interactive Map of Projects Planned Under Gowanus Rezoning
    Here they come: Map shows projects planned in rezoned Gowanus
    Here they come: Map shows projects planned in rezoned Gowanus
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.