Open Menu

Metrovest, Lloyd Goldman secure $218M refi on Montauk resort

Deutsche Bank provided loan for 158-key hotel, which the partnership acquired in 2018

Tri-State /
Dec.December 02, 2021 09:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
George Filopoulos, Lloyd Goldman and Gurney’s Montauk hotel (Gurney's, Getty)

George Filopoulos, Lloyd Goldman and Gurney’s Montauk hotel (Gurney’s, Getty)

Gurney's Montauk

Gurney’s Montauk

Metrovest Equities and Lloyd Goldman’s BLDG Management refinanced their luxury resort hotel in the Hamptons to the tune of $217.5 million.

Deutsche Bank provided the loan on Gurney’s Montauk Resort, Commercial Observer reported.

Goldman’s BLDG Management and Metrovest — owned by George Filopoulos — spent about $30 million over the last three years to upgrade the 158-room hotel, which sits on a 2,000-foot-long private beach off Old Montauk Highway.

Improvements include the addition of a “seawater spa” expected to open early next year. The property, about a three-hour drive from Manhattan, includes five restaurants, watersports activities and retail, meetings and events spaces.

BLDG and Metrovest also own the nearby Montauk Yacht Club, which they bought in 2018 and rebranded as the Gurney’s Star Island Resort and Marina, as well as the Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina, across Long Island Sound in Rhode Island, which the partners acquired in 2017.

Newmark’s Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub arranged the financing for Gurney’s Montauk Resort, the publication reported.

Goldman and Metrovest recently secured $110 million from Värde Partners to buy the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Paradise Valley, Arizona, according to the Observer, which reported that the partners plan to rebrand it as the Gurney’s Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa.

[CO] — Rich Bockmann




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    hamptons-weeklylloyd goldmanlong islandmontaukrefinancingThe Hamptonstristate-weekly

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Facebook via The Palms Hotel Fire Island)
    Fire (Island) sale: Palms Hotel hits the market
    Fire (Island) sale: Palms Hotel hits the market
    More contracts signed in the city for more expensive homes (iStock)
    Manhattan condo signings jump 65% in November, led by priciest homes
    Manhattan condo signings jump 65% in November, led by priciest homes
    (Bespoke Real Estate)
    Hamptons mansion featured on “Succession” trades for $45M
    Hamptons mansion featured on “Succession” trades for $45M
    Terwilliger & Bartone managing partner Anthony Bartone and 461 Railroad Avenue in Westbury LI (Google Maps, Terwilliger & Bartone, iStock)
    Westbury apartment project scores 20-year tax break
    Westbury apartment project scores 20-year tax break
    Battle royale over East Hampton Airport rages on
    Battle royale over East Hampton Airport rages on
    Battle royale over East Hampton Airport rages on
    The site where senior housing was proposed (Google Maps, iStock)
    Given runaround by Oyster Bay, developer sells to storage firm
    Given runaround by Oyster Bay, developer sells to storage firm
    33 Eastville Ave, Sag Harbor, NY (Google Maps)
    East Hampton pursues affordable housing dev for former Baptist church
    East Hampton pursues affordable housing dev for former Baptist church
    840 Meadow Lane (Photos via Tim Davis)
    Southampton home on Meadow Lane fetches $70M
    Southampton home on Meadow Lane fetches $70M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.