Open Menu

North Dakota businessman scoops up 2nd unit in Extell’s One57

Leland Swanson spent $39.3M on Billionaire’s Row unit

New York /
Dec.December 02, 2021 05:45 PM
By Sasha Jones | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Extell’s One57 at 157 West 57 Street (one57.com, iStock)

Leland Swanson, former president of Swanson Health Products, seems to have outgrown his first Billionaire’s Row apartment.

The North Dakota-based businessman has picked up a second unit at Extell’s 157 West 57 Street for $39.3 million, according to public records.

Swanson previously paid $7.64 million for a 2,009-square-foot apartment in 2014. The businessman was listed as the owner of Unit 49B in the luxury tower known as One57. Now, he’s movin’ on up, taking over Apartment 87.

For the price Swanson is paying for his new home, the businessman could have snapped up several gargantuan estates in his home state of North Dakota.

Horse Haven Drive, a country estate on 55 sprawling acres, last sold in 2019 for $3.4 million, according to Homes.com. The 17,500-square-foot home at Rose Creek Boulevard — the largest home in the state of North Dakota — is worth about $1.875 million, according to Zillow. (You might want to take Zillow’s estimates with a grain of salt.)

Read more

Both are near Fargo, Swanson’s hometown, where he launched the vitamin business that ultimately brought him into Gary Barnett’s world.

However, North Dakota has no Billionaire’s Row. At 157 West 57th Street, though, Swanson can rub elbows with neighbors including billionaire hedge funder Bill Ackman and David Lowy, the heir to retail powerhouse Westfield Corp.

Though many buy at One57 to live there or as a pied-à-terre, the property has also attracted investors looking to flip their new apartments at a higher price. But some units have sold for less at resale. In January, a condo sold for $16.75 million — more than 50 percent below its previous purchase price, marking a record resale loss at the tower.

Swanson did not respond to requests for comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    157 west 57th streetExtell Developmentone57

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    One Manhattan Square Extell Development CEO Gary Barnett (Credit: Curbed NY)
    Extell lands $690M refinancing package for One Manhattan Square
    Extell lands $690M refinancing package for One Manhattan Square
    Extell to build UES building around 2 occupant holdouts
    Extell to build UES building around 2 occupant holdouts
    Extell to build UES building around 2 occupant holdouts
    From left: Robert Mercer with 48-05 Metropolitan Avenue and Gary Barnett with 17 West 60th Street (Getty, Google Maps, Bulado General Contractors Corp)
    $730M loan bundle funds slew of NYC projects
    $730M loan bundle funds slew of NYC projects
    Gary Barnett and Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street
    Why Gary Barnett is selling Central Park Tower at 25% off
    Why Gary Barnett is selling Central Park Tower at 25% off
    Extell Development chairman Gary Barnett and the empty lot between 79th and 80th on First Avenue (Google Maps)
    Extell building 30-story medical tower on UES
    Extell building 30-story medical tower on UES
    Extell's Gary Barnett and Central Park Tower
    Central Park Tower condo sells for half its asking price
    Central Park Tower condo sells for half its asking price
    Gary Barnett with an aerial of 738 and 740 Eighth Avenue (Google Maps)
    Extell’s Times Square megaproject advances with $82M deal
    Extell’s Times Square megaproject advances with $82M deal
    Extell’s Columbus Circle dev site dream is shrinking
    Extell’s Columbus Circle development dream is shrinking
    Extell’s Columbus Circle development dream is shrinking
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.