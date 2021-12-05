These $3,730-a-month apartments in a former San Francisco hospital are certainly for rent, even if they already may be occupied — by ghosts.

SFGate.com is reporting that three one-bedroom apartments located on the fifth floor in what was once the Presidio Public Health Hospital could very well be haunted, or, at the very least, have upstairs neighbors who may go bump in the night.

That’s because the building has a curious — and spooky — history. Built in 1932, the landmarked hospital was serving patients until 1981, and for some time staff there performed medical research and experiments on animals on its sixth floor — and area paranormal pundits claim is haunted.

According to SFGhosts.com, many residents who have moved in since the building was converted to apartments in 2010 have complained about being visited by beings from the afterlife. One maintained she would return home and find things thrown all over the floor, and, when sleeping, would sometimes see the indent of someone sitting at the foot of her bed.

Other residents, the site reports, have claimed to see men dressed in army uniforms knocking on their doors and then disappearing into thin air (of course).

But that shouldn’t stop anyone from moving there, right? A few ghouls certainly shouldn’t scare anyone off from the opportunity to live on the Presidio, with its breathtaking views of Golden Gate Park and Sutro Tower, and easy access to walking, running and biking trails.

Each one-bedroom, one-bath apartment, which are listed on Craigslist, also feature 700-square-feet of space, a Bosch washer and ventless dryer, floor-to-ceiling windows and vinyl plank floors throughout. Along with the (alleged) ghosts, the building has a courtyard facing the apartments.

Still, the monthly rent may be a little frightening. According to SFGate, the median rent for other one-bedroom apartments in the neighborhood is under $3,000 a month.