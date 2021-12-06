Open Menu

$10M Brooklyn Heights townhouse leads Brooklyn’s luxury contracts into December

Home asked more than twice than next 2 priciest listings combined

New York /
Dec.December 06, 2021 04:05 PM
By Cordilia James
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

73 82 Street, 1 John Street & 126 State Street (corcoran.com, streeteasy.com)

The most expensive home to go into contract in Brooklyn last week was asking more than the next two homes combined.

A Brooklyn Heights townhouse asking $10 million at 126 State Street topped the borough’s luxury contracts between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The 6,010-square-foot home, which cost $1,648 per square foot, has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. It has a 62-foot deep parlor and garden floor, as well as a bedroom with a walk-in dressing room and a bathroom with a steam shower and soaking tub.

The next two homes on the list were last asking $4.5 million, each.

Second on the list was a 2,593-square-foot condo at 1 John Street in Dumbo priced at $1,736 per square foot. The home has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, as well as sound-attenuated windows and 10-foot ceilings throughout.

The other was a six-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom townhouse at 73 82nd Street in Bay Ridge. The 3,965-square-foot home costs $1,138 per square foot and has a temperature-controlled wine grotto and two-car garage.

Read more

Twenty-eight contracts asking $2 million or more were signed in the borough from Nov. 29-Dec. 5. Of those deals, 16 were townhouses, 10 were condominiums and two were co-ops.

The asking prices for those units amounted to $91.4 million. The median asking price was $2.9 million and the average price per square foot was $1,318.

The homes that went into contract were snapped up far faster than the previous week, with average days spent on the market down to 90 days from 203. They received an average discount of 2 percent.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynBrooklyn heightsdumboLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    $22M pad at 111 West 57th tops Manhattan luxury market
    $22M pad at 111 West 57th tops Manhattan luxury market
    $22M pad at 111 West 57th tops Manhattan luxury market
    Buyer in deal for oceanfront Wainscott home asking $37M
    Buyer in deal for oceanfront Wainscott home asking $37M
    Buyer in deal for oceanfront Wainscott home asking $37M
    Deconstruct Podcast
    TRD’s podcast “Deconstruct” looks at the Hudson Valley craze
    TRD’s podcast “Deconstruct” looks at the Hudson Valley craze
    You’ll have to shell out another $15M for this private Bahamas island
    You’ll have to shell out another $15M for this private Bahamas island
    You’ll have to shell out another $15M for this private Bahamas island
    A six-acre compound on Florida’s Jupiter Island wants $90M
    A six-acre compound on Florida’s Jupiter Island wants $90M
    A six-acre compound on Florida’s Jupiter Island wants $90M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.