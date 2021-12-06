The most expensive home to go into contract in Brooklyn last week was asking more than the next two homes combined.

A Brooklyn Heights townhouse asking $10 million at 126 State Street topped the borough’s luxury contracts between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The 6,010-square-foot home, which cost $1,648 per square foot, has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. It has a 62-foot deep parlor and garden floor, as well as a bedroom with a walk-in dressing room and a bathroom with a steam shower and soaking tub.

The next two homes on the list were last asking $4.5 million, each.

Second on the list was a 2,593-square-foot condo at 1 John Street in Dumbo priced at $1,736 per square foot. The home has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, as well as sound-attenuated windows and 10-foot ceilings throughout.

The other was a six-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom townhouse at 73 82nd Street in Bay Ridge. The 3,965-square-foot home costs $1,138 per square foot and has a temperature-controlled wine grotto and two-car garage.

Twenty-eight contracts asking $2 million or more were signed in the borough from Nov. 29-Dec. 5. Of those deals, 16 were townhouses, 10 were condominiums and two were co-ops.

The asking prices for those units amounted to $91.4 million. The median asking price was $2.9 million and the average price per square foot was $1,318.

The homes that went into contract were snapped up far faster than the previous week, with average days spent on the market down to 90 days from 203. They received an average discount of 2 percent.