Open Menu

New warehouse leases boosted by inflation, supply chain crisis

Industrial lease prices up 25 percent from expiring five-year deals

New York /
Dec.December 06, 2021 12:55 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Inflation is boosting new warehouse lease prices, according to CBRE data (iStock)

As inflation woes roil the economy at large, industrial real estate players are reportedly seizing on new contracts to pass on the increased costs.

Prices for industrial property leases are up 25 percent on average compared to five-year lease contracts that expired in 2021, according to CBRE data reported by the Wall Street Journal. The increases stem from global supply chain issues wreaking havoc on landlords and developers.

After e-commerce activity and demand for logistics space surged in the wake of the pandemic, customers are picking up retailers’ costs from growing warehouse rental rates, in addition to price hikes in shipping and raw materials, the Journal reported.

The increases feed into inflation, which has seen an annual rate above 5 percent for five straight months; the Consumer Price Index rose 6.2 percent in October, the highest jump in 31 years.

The e-commerce boom has pushed industrial real estate to new heights, including a record-shattering third quarter that marked 159 million square feet of net absorption, according to a report from Transwestern. It was the highest quarterly total since 2008.

Vacancy rates across the country fell to 4.7 percent. That figure was even lower in California’s Inland Empire and New Jersey’s Orange County, which recorded only 3 percent. Meanwhile, industrial asking rents hit a quarterly high of $7.11 per square foot, according to Transwestern.

Read more

CBRE also noted that the rents to replace expiring leases were much higher than those from five years ago in several key markets. The Journal noted in the Inland Empire, central New Jersey and Philadelphia, rates were more than 60 percent higher than in 2016.

Inflation problems may not be going away anytime soon. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently expressed a desire to stop using the term “transitory” when describing the rising prices facing consumers.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateIndustrial Real EstateInflation

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    110 East 42nd Street with SL Green's Marc Holliday and Meadow Partners' Jeffrey Kaplan (SL Green, NYU Photo Bureau, Meadow Partners)
    SL Green sells 110 East 42nd for $117M
    SL Green sells 110 East 42nd for $117M
    Lincoln Equities, HIG nab $163M loan for Hudson Valley industrial complex
    Lincoln Equities, HIG nab $163M loan for Hudson Valley industrial complex
    Lincoln Equities, HIG nab $163M loan for Hudson Valley industrial complex
    Boxed out: Supply chain, energy crises rock real estate
    Boxed out: Supply chain, energy crises rock real estate
    Boxed out: Supply chain, energy crises rock real estate
    The HSBC Tower and Andrew Chung of Innovo Property Group (Google, Innovo)
    Andrew Chung’s Innovo Property Group grabs HSBC building in Bryant Park
    Andrew Chung’s Innovo Property Group grabs HSBC building in Bryant Park
    Marcelo Claure (Credit: Getty Images)
    The $2 billion man? Marcelo Claure seeks top pay from SoftBank
    The $2 billion man? Marcelo Claure seeks top pay from SoftBank
    Mustang, Texas is now owned by billionaire Mark Cuban. (J Elmer Turner Realtors, Inc.)
    Mark Cuban buys a Mustang (well, a town called Mustang) in Texas
    Mark Cuban buys a Mustang (well, a town called Mustang) in Texas
    Rendering of Inspire Entertainment Resort (Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment)
    Mohegan Gaming completes financing for first phase of South Korea project
    Mohegan Gaming completes financing for first phase of South Korea project
    Taconic co-CEOs Paul Pariser and Charles Bendit, Nuveen CEO Mike Sales, map view of 309 E. 94th St & 324 E. 95th St (Google Maps, Taconic Partners, Nuveen)
    Taconic, Nuveen pay $70M for UES office building
    Taconic, Nuveen pay $70M for UES office building
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.