Open Menu

NYC talked about converting hotels into affordable housing. Nothing’s happened yet

Regulatory and zoning rules bogged down plans touted by lawmakers, advocates

New York /
Dec.December 06, 2021 09:44 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)

Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)

As the pandemic shut out tourists and shuttered hotels, some New York City politicians and housing advocates seized on the properties as an answer to the city’s struggling hotels and rising rates of homelessness.

More than a year and a half after the city’s hotel industry hit its nadir, none have been converted into permanent affordable housing since the onset of the pandemic, the New York Times reported.

A slew of zoning and regulatory obstacles make conversions either impossible or cost-prohibitive for nonprofits, according to the Times. The regulations have led some of the properties to be converted into transient shelters instead of permanent housing.

The city’s paltry progress stands in stark contrast to the picture in California, where 120 sites (mostly hotels) have been converted into 5,911 housing units, largely through its $850 million Project Homekey.

“The opportunity is kind of slipping away,” Eric Rosenbaum, president of homeless resource nonprofit Project Renewal, told the Times.

Read more

The Hotel Association of New York City said almost 200 hotels in the city were closed between May 2020 and June 2021, with nearly half of them still closed as of mid-November. Hotel owners were willing to part ways with buildings at big discounts during the height of the pandemic, but nonprofits couldn’t afford compliance with zoning and regulatory requirements.

The 2020 annual estimate of the homeless population in New York City totaled 78,000, but that figure is believed to be an undercount.

There may be help on the way for more affordable housing through state and local government.

The state passed the Housing Our Neighbors with Dignity Act (HONDA) in June, marking one step in potentially setting up more hotel conversions. The bill frees up $100 million for hotels and commercial buildings to be converted into affordable housing, pending specified requirements.

Additionally, Mayor-elect Eric Adams in September proposed converting more than a thousand hotel rooms into supportive and affordable housing. He hasn’t offered any subsequent details, but a spokesperson for Adams told the Times a “comprehensive plan” would be ready when he takes office.

[NYT] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable HousingDevelopmentHotelsPolitics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A rendering of 165 Broome Street (Credit: Handel Architects)
    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Lincoln Equities, HIG nab $163M loan for Hudson Valley industrial complex
    Lincoln Equities, HIG nab $163M loan for Hudson Valley industrial complex
    Lincoln Equities, HIG nab $163M loan for Hudson Valley industrial complex
    Warehousing, construction notch November job gains
    Warehousing, construction notch November job gains
    Warehousing, construction notch November job gains
    Almost half of NYC buildings received either a D or F grade (Getty)
    48% of NYC buildings fail on energy efficiency
    48% of NYC buildings fail on energy efficiency
    Attorney General Letitia James, Tax Equity Now’s Policy Director Martha Stark and Mayor-Elect Eric Adams (Getty)
    Do-or-die: Group files final appeal for property tax reform
    Do-or-die: Group files final appeal for property tax reform
    President Joe Biden (Getty, iStock)
    Biden’s broadband bucks could wire all of NY’s affordable housing
    Biden’s broadband bucks could wire all of NY’s affordable housing
    Arden plans to build 20-story project in Inwood Opportunity Zone
    Arden plans to build 20-story project in Inwood Opportunity Zone
    Arden plans to build 20-story project in Inwood Opportunity Zone
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.