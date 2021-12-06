Open Menu

TRD’s podcast “Deconstruct” looks at the Hudson Valley craze

New episode digs into booming housing demand from Westchester to Albany

Dec.December 06, 2021 11:00 AM
By Isabella Farr
Want to buy a home in the Hudson Valley? Good luck.

This week’s episode of TRD’s podcast, “Deconstruct,” looks at the housing craze that’s gripped the region from Westchester up to Albany as buyers have flocked there from near and far during the pandemic.

This demand has had a considerable impact on home prices. In Westchester County, for example, the median sales price leapt from $700,000 in the summer of 2019 to $835,000 this summer — a nearly 20 percent increase from before the pandemic.

The feeding frenzy has forced brokerages to adapt by adding new agents with record haste.

Listen in to hear from Sally Slater, a Westchester-based broker at Douglas Elliman, who had one client snap up a $10.5 million home in Bedford after seeing it just once.

You’ll also hear from local brokers Nancy Felcetto-Horowitz of Brown Harris Stevens and Raj Kumar and Annabel Taylor from the Lillie K Team at Sotheby’s, as well as Katherine Lanpher, an editor at the non-profit magazine Grist, who moved up to the Hudson Valley a year ago.

Deconstruct is streaming on Apple, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.

Next week, we’ll be looking at the state of the retail market and whether the holiday season is enough motivation for shoppers to return to brick-and-mortar stores.




