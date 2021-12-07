Open Menu

Big Silicon Valley firm grabs 34K sf in Soho

Andreessen Horowitz quadruples New York City footprint in move to 200 Lafayette Street

New York /
Dec.December 07, 2021 04:45 PM
By Lois Weiss
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, co-founders of Andreessen Horowitz, in front of 200 Lafayette Street (Wikipedia/JD Lasica, Getty Images, iStock)

Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which also uses the moniker a16z, will open an office at 200 Lafayette Street in SoHo, more than quadrupling its New York City footprint.

The Menlo Park, California–based investment group led by Marc Andressesen and Ben Horowitz has leased 33,560 square feet across the entire third and fourth floors, which had an asking rent of $95 per foot.

Adam Henick and Brandon Charnas of Current Real Estate Advisors represented the firm in the 10-year deal while Barbara Winter and Carlee Palmer of JLL represented the owners of the office condominium portion of the building. Neither brokerage responded to requests for comment.

LaSalle Investment Management purchased the office condo from Brookfield in 2015 for $124.5 million on behalf of Swiss Re. AEW now manages the property.

Its new tenant goes by “a16z” because there are 16 letters between the “a” in Andreessen and the “z” in Horowitz. It will move from a 7,147-square-foot New York City office at 11 Madison Avenue, where it is paying $68 per square foot. That lease expires in 2022.

Sources said the space on Lafayette Street will house the investment firm’s crypto fund, among other divisions. The firm, founded in 2009, has $19.2 billion in assets under management, according to its website.

Read more

The Wall Street Journal reported in October that Andreesen Horowitz wants to accumulate a $6.5 billion war chest for investments this year after already raising $2.2 billion for a cryptocurrency fund and another $400 million seed fund. Last month it led a $50 million funding round for crypto startup Matter.

The company’s new digs at 200 Lafayette Street are on the northwest corner of Broome Street in a hot Soho corridor. The seven-story building was leased by J.C. Penney in 2012 from Jared Kushner and CIM Group as the retailer’s former CEO Ron Johnson went on a spending spree before the company tanked. JC Penney later started giving up.

The approximately 30,000 square-foot retail space on the ground and second floors, still owned by Brookfield, is vacant and is being shown to retailers. Brookfield came into the property when it absorbed General Growth Properties in a $9 billion deal. General Growth had bought the building from Kushner and CIM Group in 2013 for $150 million, then put the office portion on the market.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrookfieldCommercial Real Estategeneral growth propertiesNYC Office Marketsohoventure capital

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Behind the Vale: Conflict dogs Zelig Weiss and his hip hotel
    Behind the Vale: Conflict dogs Zelig Weiss and his hip hotel
    Behind the Vale: Conflict dogs Zelig Weiss and his hip hotel
    Stephen Ross and Charles Kushner (Getty)
    Stephen Ross, Charles Kushner, other titans paid no federal taxes for years
    Stephen Ross, Charles Kushner, other titans paid no federal taxes for years
    Last call? Cipriani facing possible foreclosure after mortgage default
    Last call? Cipriani facing possible foreclosure after mortgage default
    Last call? Cipriani facing possible foreclosure after mortgage default
    Northpath Investments nabs Milford Plaza for $11M
    Northpath Investments nabs Milford Plaza for $11M
    Northpath Investments nabs Milford Plaza for $11M
    Miki Naftali makes $73M dev play on Upper East Side
    Miki Naftali makes $73M dev play on Upper East Side
    Miki Naftali makes $73M dev play on Upper East Side
    Bloomberg nabs 191K sf expansion with SL Green
    Bloomberg nabs 191K sf expansion with SL Green
    Bloomberg nabs 191K sf expansion with SL Green
    New warehouse leases boosted by inflation, supply chain crisis
    New warehouse leases boosted by inflation, supply chain crisis
    New warehouse leases boosted by inflation, supply chain crisis
    110 East 42nd Street with SL Green's Marc Holliday and Meadow Partners' Jeffrey Kaplan (SL Green, NYU Photo Bureau, Meadow Partners)
    SL Green unloads Midtown building for $117M
    SL Green unloads Midtown building for $117M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.