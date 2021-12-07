Open Menu

Hochul opens $539M homeowner assistance fund

Applications for up to $50K aid per household accepted beginning Jan. 3

New York /
Dec.December 07, 2021 11:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gov. Kathy Hochul (Getty, iStock)

Gov. Kathy Hochul (Getty, iStock)

New York homeowners facing foreclosure or displacement will soon be able to file for aid from a federal government program.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the opening of the New York State Homeowner Assistance Fund. The program will soon begin distributing $539 million in aid to low- and moderate-income homeowners.

The Division of Housing and Community Renewal will start accepting applications for aid on Jan. 3, Hochul announced. Sustainable Neighborhoods is managing the initiative.

“This program, created through the American Rescue Plan, will help New York families stay in their homes,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-Manhattan, who was with Hochul during Monday’s announcement, said in a statement.

New York is the first state to receive U.S. Treasury approval for Homeowner Assistance Fund aid. The $539 million earmarked for New York is part of a $10 billion federal program created by American Rescue Plan.

Homeowners at least 30 days behind on monthly housing payments, including mortgages, property taxes and water and sewer bills, are eligible as long as their household income is 100 percent or less of the area median income. Eligibility extends to co-op and condo owners behind on maintenance fees.

Read more

Applicants can receive up to $50,000 in aid, which will come in the form of a five-year, no-interest forgivable loan.

While the funds will help, they won’t come close to solving the massive delinquencies racked up by homeowners. The funding will cover about 9 percent of New Yorkers’ overdue payments; homeowners have about $5.85 billion in mortgage arrears since the pandemic began.

Hochul last month announced $25 million will go toward legal aid for tenants facing eviction. The decision came shortly after New York pulled the plug on its emergency rental assistance portal after earmarking virtually all of the $2.4 billion made available to the state. Hochul has requested another $996 million from the Treasury Department.

The struggle to expand available aid will come to a head on Jan. 15, when New York’s state eviction moratorium is set to expire.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    foreclosuresKathy HochulMortgagesPoliticsResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    HRI's Aaron Carr and 3045 Godwin Terrace (Facebook, Google Maps)
    “Our existence is a tragedy”: Housing Rights calls for enforcement overhaul from Hochul
    “Our existence is a tragedy”: Housing Rights calls for enforcement overhaul from Hochul
    President Joe Biden (Getty, iStock)
    Treasury to expand reporting on shell companies in real estate deals
    Treasury to expand reporting on shell companies in real estate deals
    WATCH: SmartRent’s Lucas Haldeman on multifamily’s tech era
    WATCH: SmartRent’s Lucas Haldeman on multifamily’s tech era
    WATCH: SmartRent’s Lucas Haldeman on multifamily’s tech era
    DHCR's RuthAnne Visnauskas and CHIP’s Jay Martin (Twitter, iStock)
    Rent-controlled units need 11% rent hike, but landlords will get 1%: analysis
    Rent-controlled units need 11% rent hike, but landlords will get 1%: analysis
    Proptech unicorn Pacaso’s meteoric rise — and fallout
    Proptech unicorn Pacaso’s meteoric rise — and fallout
    Proptech unicorn Pacaso’s meteoric rise — and fallout
    $22M pad at 111 West 57th tops Manhattan luxury market
    $22M pad at 111 West 57th tops Manhattan luxury market
    $22M pad at 111 West 57th tops Manhattan luxury market
    Buyer in deal for oceanfront Wainscott home asking $37M
    Buyer in deal for oceanfront Wainscott home asking $37M
    Buyer in deal for oceanfront Wainscott home asking $37M
    Deconstruct Podcast
    TRD’s podcast “Deconstruct” looks at the Hudson Valley craze
    TRD’s podcast “Deconstruct” looks at the Hudson Valley craze
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.