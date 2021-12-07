Open Menu

Italians under indictment bought more than 130 South Florida homes: Pandora Papers

Four individuals bought properties without any scrutiny

New York /
Dec.December 07, 2021 07:00 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

A Pandora Papers investigation reveals a group of Italian nationals went on a buying spree while under indictment in their home country (iStock)

In the latest Pandora Papers investigation involving South Florida real estate deals, a group of Italian nationals went on a mega-buying spree while under indictment in their home country.

While facing charges in two separate real estate money laundering probes connected to an alleged organized crime syndicate, Italian developer Antonio Velardo and three associates bought more than 130 South Florida properties, primarily in Miami-Dade County, through shell corporations since 2012, according to the Miami Herald.

The Miami Herald collaborated with the Italian publication L’Espresso to sift through a massive leak of secret documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists that were shared with news organizations around the world.

In an October Pandora Papers story, the Miami Herald reported that singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias used various shell companies to build his South Florida real estate portfolio, which is worth an estimated $120 million.

The same month, based on Pandora Papers leaked documents, the newspaper revealed the identities of Saudi nationals with close ties to the royal family that bought swaths of land around Orlando in the late 1990s.

In the latest report, the Miami Herald found that Velardo was charged in 2013 in connection with real estate deals in the southern Italian region of Calabria, including a seaside development called the Jewel of the Seas. The deals allegedly involved the Italian mob organization, ‘Ndrangheta, according to the Miami Herald.

The Italian quartet primarily focused on acquiring distressed properties with an average price of roughly $120,000, but taken together the deals totaled more than $16 million, the Miami Herald reported. Most of the deals were all cash.

One of Velardo’s alleged accomplices told the Herald that he faced “no problem” buying properties in South Florida, despite the charges, including securing mortgages on seven properties.

The deals showcase how easy it is for anyone to buy U.S. real estate, even people facing criminal charges. But it does not appear that the four Italians’ purchases involved money laundering, the Miami Herald noted.

Velardo and his three associates denied any illicit activities when they bought the South Florida properties, according to the Herald.

“[W]hen the mortgage crisis hit the U.S., I saw a unique opportunity to invest in real estate,” Velardo told the newspaper. Velardo was acquitted in one of the probes, and his conviction in the other probe was ultimately dropped on appeal, the Miami Herald reported.

[Miami Herald] – Francisco Alvarado

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Money LaunderingPandora Papers

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Guillermo Lasso, Julio Iglesias, and Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein (Getty, iStock)
Secretive real estate purchases driving offshore economies
Secretive real estate purchases driving offshore economies
Identity revealed of Saudis who amassed Florida real estate empire through shell companies
Identity revealed of Saudis who amassed Florida real estate empire through shell companies
Identity revealed of Saudis who amassed Florida real estate empire through shell companies
An alleged Miami Ponzi hustle
An alleged Miami Ponzi hustle
An alleged Miami Ponzi hustle
Julio Iglesias used shell companies to amass real estate portfolio: Pandora Papers
Julio Iglesias used shell companies to amass real estate portfolio: Pandora Papers
Julio Iglesias used shell companies to amass real estate portfolio: Pandora Papers
Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso linked to US real estate, named in Pandora Papers (Getty)
Ecuadorian president, linked to US real estate, named in Pandora Papers
Ecuadorian president, linked to US real estate, named in Pandora Papers
The three men were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. (iStock)
Trio charged with defrauding real estate investors out of $155M
Trio charged with defrauding real estate investors out of $155M
(Netflix / Billy Corben)
These Miami properties play cameo roles in “Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami”
These Miami properties play cameo roles in “Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami”
Matthias Krull (Linkedin, iStock, US District Court - Sourthern District of Florida/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
Swiss banker’s sentence slashed in alleged $1B Venezuelan money laundering scheme
Swiss banker’s sentence slashed in alleged $1B Venezuelan money laundering scheme
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.