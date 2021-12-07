Open Menu

“Our existence is a tragedy”: Housing Rights calls for enforcement overhaul from Hochul

After $1M settlement, tenant advocacy group founder Aaron Carr called for gov’t action

New York /
Dec.December 07, 2021 12:04 PM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
HRI's Aaron Carr and 3045 Godwin Terrace (Facebook, Google Maps)

HRI’s Aaron Carr and 3045 Godwin Terrace (Facebook, Google Maps)

The tenant advocacy group that’s made a name for itself taking bad landlords to court is rounding out 2021 with yet another win for tenants — and a message for the governor.

The Housing Rights Initiative this week celebrated its investigation into J-51 discrimination that secured a $1 million settlement for a group of Bronx renters. The tenants of 3045 Godwin Terrace in 2018 brought a class-action suit against landlord Richard Albert after HRI revealed the managing member of Godwin Realty had signed tenants on for market-rate lease while reaping the benefits of the J-51 tax break. The program requires buildings to keep units stabilized while receiving the benefit.

The tenants are set to receive up to $100,0000 in rent refunds and current residents can bank on a rent reduction of 20-30 percent; plus, they’ll see their units returned to stabilization.

HRI founder Aaron Carr seized the win as an opportunity to turn Gov. Hochul’s head.

In a tweet thread posted Sunday night, Carr called on the governor and state legislature to “overhaul NYS’s housing enforcement agency and put our non-profit out of business.”

“People may celebrate our organization for combating real estate fraud, but the truth of the matter is our existence is a tragedy,” Carr said in a statement. “Our state housing enforcement agency should do its job.”

Read more

A spokesperson for New York State Homes and Community Renewal, which oversees and regulates housing, rent regulations and the protection of rent-regulated tenants, responded by detailing the agency’s efforts to ensure tenants receive their rights under J-51. The agency noted that the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Department of Finance have a joint role in administering the program.

HCR said its Office of Rent Administration has conducted “hundreds of investigations, returned more than 89,000 units to regulation and recovered over $6 million in overcharges for tenants.”

Additionally, the agency said it is involved in “an extensive outreach effort to compel landlords receiving the J-51 benefit to appropriately register their apartments” and that the names of owners who failed to register stabilized units are listed on the HCR website.

Despite HCR’s efforts, HRI in recent years has found cause to launch a slew of investigations into J-51 fraud, as well as voucher-based discrimination.

The group helped serve big-name brokers Compass and Corcoran for Section 8 discrimination and forced developers Blackstone and Kushner Companies to settle for $1 million and $88,000, respectively. Last month, a judge ruled in a case against Urban American that the landlord had illegally deregulated units while receiving the J-51 tax break.

“If we keep heading in this direction,” Carr said in a tweet referencing the group’s ongoing cases, “we will be able to get back up to a half a billion dollars for the tenants and taxpayers of New York City.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    j-51Kathy HochulReal Estate LawsuitsRent stabilization

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Gov. Kathy Hochul (Getty, iStock)
    Hochul opens $539M homeowner assistance fund
    Hochul opens $539M homeowner assistance fund
    DHCR's RuthAnne Visnauskas and CHIP’s Jay Martin (Twitter, iStock)
    Rent-controlled units need 11% rent hike, but landlords will get 1%: analysis
    Rent-controlled units need 11% rent hike, but landlords will get 1%: analysis
    Attorney General Letitia James, Tax Equity Now’s Policy Director Martha Stark and Mayor-Elect Eric Adams (Getty)
    Do-or-die: Group files final appeal for property tax reform
    Do-or-die: Group files final appeal for property tax reform
    East Village landlord collected rent from deceased CEO’s account, lawsuit says
    East Village landlord collected rent from deceased CEO’s account, lawsuit says
    East Village landlord collected rent from deceased CEO’s account, lawsuit says
    City law protecting commercial tenants upheld on appeal
    City law protecting commercial tenants upheld on appeal
    City law protecting commercial tenants upheld on appeal
    Council member Kalman Yeger and Council member Robert Cornegy (Getty, New York City Council)
    City Council eyes bringing back tax break for property owners
    City Council eyes bringing back tax break for property owners
    Secratary of the Treasury Janet Yellen (Getty, iStock)
    Treasury Department to ease rent relief backlogs with reallocations
    Treasury Department to ease rent relief backlogs with reallocations
    Former Newmark brokers Christopher Cowan, Shane Ozment, and Terrance Hunt (CoStar)
    Ex-Newmark brokers appeal 1-year ban after judge upholds noncompete
    Ex-Newmark brokers appeal 1-year ban after judge upholds noncompete
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.