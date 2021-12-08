Zillow: iBuyers Account for Record 1.9% of Home Sales in Q3

iBuyers were all the rage in the third quarter, accounting for a record market share of the housing market, but the new heights for selling and buying came at a price.

Homeowners sold 27,244 homes totaling $10.6 billion through iBuying services, according to Zillow’s iBuyer report for the third quarter, which evaluated the four largest iBuying services: Opendoor, Zillow Offers, Offerpad and RedfinNow.

The period saw iBuyers account for a record 1.9 percent of the market share of home sales. The figure easily exceeds the second quarter record of 1 percent and marks a near doubling of the share of homes sold using iBuyers between the two quarters.

As the housing market rose, sellers were likely to find that iBuyers were willing to pay more for their homes. The median home sale price through an iBuyer was $376,000 in the third quarter, a record for the sector. In the second quarter, the median price was $333,000.

Selling through an iBuyer may have also been a more lucrative endeavor for sellers than the traditional housing market, as the median price of $376,000 was 13.9 percent higher than the median price in the overall market ($329,970) and up from $333,000 in the second quarter.

While iBuyers were spending a lot, they weren’t necessarily making a lot. The median markup was 1.8 percent, down almost five percentage points from the 6.7 percent median markup in the second quarter. In eight of the 36 markets analyzed by Zillow, iBuyers sold a typical purchased home at a loss; Austin saw the biggest median loss at 7.7 percent.

Phoenix emerged as a hot housing market backed by iBuyers. The metro overtook Atlanta for the most homes sold by an iBuyer in the third quarter. Homeowners in the market sold $1.47 billion worth of homes in the quarter, the first time a single market crossed the billion-dollar threshold. It was also one of three metros where at least 10 percent of homes were sold through iBuyers, joining Greensboro and Tucson.

The report is the first since Zillow announced its Offers service will soon cease to exist.

The company earlier this month said it had signed contracts to sell more than half the homes it had bought through Zillow Offers. It’s not clear how much Zillow is selling the homes for yet, but the company raised the fourth-quarter revenue estimate for its unit that includes iBuying by more than a third.

Whether or not Zillow’s exit from iBuying leads to a market contraction remains to be seen, as Offerpad and Opendoor look to fill the void with their own services.