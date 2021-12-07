Open Menu

Northeast Capital JV grabs Stamford office campus for $235M

Stamford developer Building and Land Technology trades 557K sf complex

Tri-State /
Dec.December 08, 2021 07:12 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
695 E Main Street in Stamford (Wikimedia)

695 E Main Street in Stamford (Wikimedia)

An office complex in Stamford, Connecticut, is trading hands in what is reported to be one of the priciest transactions in Fairfield County in recent memory.

A.M. Property and Northeast Capital Group are buying the 557,000-square-foot campus from Building and Land Technology for $235 million, CT Insider reported. The site includes interconnected buildings at 200 Elm Street and 695 East Main Street.

200 Elm Street (Google Maps)

200 Elm Street (Google Maps)

The joint venture required considerable financing to close the deal on the Class A office space. Real Estate Weekly reported Parkview Financial provided a $110 million bridge loan to finance the acquisition of the campus.

The 7.7-acre campus was built in 1984, but was renovated only five years ago. The two six-story buildings are about 81 percent leased to nine tenants, including Henkel of America, Deloitte and Webster Bank. The campus features a cafe, fitness center, entertainment space and four-story parking garage with 1,454 spaces.

The transaction is the largest property sale in Fairfield County this year, CT Insider reported. The previous record for a Stamford property sale this year belonged to PGIM Real Estate, which sold the Parc Grove Apartments in the heart of downtown to Pacific Urban Residential for $154 million.

Read more

A.M. Property previously found itself on the other end of an office deal when the Wasserman family’s firm and Quality Capital USA in 2018 sold three office condominiums at 420 Fifth Avenue for $54 million. Two floors were sold to Italian eyewear company Luxottica, while one was sold to Marist College.

Northeast Capital Group, a private equity investment firm based in Ramapo, New York, has been involved in several office sales this year. The company in May bought a six-building office complex in Iselin, New Jersey, from KBS for $88 million. Prior to that, an affiliate of the private equity investment firm paid $14.5 million for a nine-story office building near Miami International Airport.

[CT Insider] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateconnecticutoffice marketstamford

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    U.S. shopping mall values have struggled in recent years before valuations tanked in the wake of the pandemic amid an e-commerce boom.
    US mall values plummeted by one-third in 4 years
    US mall values plummeted by one-third in 4 years
    CoStar CEO Andy Florance
    CoStar comes home to play
    CoStar comes home to play
    Mack-Cali CEO Mahbod Nia
    Mack-Cali rebrands as Veris Residential, signifying shift in focus
    Mack-Cali rebrands as Veris Residential, signifying shift in focus
    Big Silicon Valley firm grabs 34K sf in Soho
    Big Silicon Valley firm grabs 34K sf in Soho
    Big Silicon Valley firm grabs 34K sf in Soho
    Behind the Vale: Conflict dogs Zelig Weiss and his hip hotel
    Behind the Vale: Conflict dogs Zelig Weiss and his hip hotel
    Behind the Vale: Conflict dogs Zelig Weiss and his hip hotel
    Stephen Ross and Charles Kushner (Getty)
    Stephen Ross, Charles Kushner, other titans paid no federal taxes for years
    Stephen Ross, Charles Kushner, other titans paid no federal taxes for years
    Last call? Cipriani facing possible foreclosure after mortgage default
    Last call? Cipriani facing possible foreclosure after mortgage default
    Last call? Cipriani facing possible foreclosure after mortgage default
    Northpath Investments nabs Milford Plaza for $11M
    Northpath Investments nabs Milford Plaza for $11M
    Northpath Investments nabs Milford Plaza for $11M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.