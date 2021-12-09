Open Menu

WATCH: National developers talk location scouting at TRD event

Kevin Maloney, Steve Witkoff, Nicole Kushner-Meyer and Russell Galbut spoke at TRD’s South Florida Real Estate Showcase + Forum

Miami /
Dec.December 09, 2021 06:00 PM
By Hannah Kramer
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Kushner Companies, PMG, Crescent Height and Witkoff are all nationwide developers, yet as panelists at The Real Deal’s latest event in Miami, they all noted an affinity for South Florida.

“We have a big call” on the region, Steve Witkoff of Witkoff told the crowd last month at TRD’s Real Estate Showcase + Forum.

Nicole Kushner-Meyer of Kushner Companies, Kevin Maloney of Property Markets Group, and Russell Galbut of Crescent Heights spoke to TRD’s Erin Hudson during a panel on national developers. All were bullish on the South Florida market, for reasons ranging from the temperate climate to the business-friendly political atmosphere.

Still, they are exploring other markets as well. During the panel, the developers cited a wide variety of places where opportunities abound, from South Florida to Louisville to San Francisco.

So, how do their teams find and identify those opportunities? Slowly. “We really scouted those locations for probably a good year,” Maloney said.

Kushner-Meyer agreed, noting that she aims to understand a new market “from a local level, as opposed to from a spreadsheet.”

Watch the panel for more on how these developers expand their footprints.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
crescent heightsKevin Maloneykushner companiesNicole Kushner-MeyerPMGRussell GalbutSteve WitkoffTRD Showcase + ForumWitkoff

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Jared Kushner (Getty)
Jared Kushner looks to Persian Gulf for investment-firm financing
Jared Kushner looks to Persian Gulf for investment-firm financing
The Real Deal's Erin Hudson with Property Markets Group's Kevin Maloney, Crescent Heights' Russell Galbut, Kushner Companies' Nikki Kushner Meyer and Witkoff Group's Steve Witkoff
Witkoff, Kushner, PMG, Crescent Heights talk strategy at TRD’s Miami event
Witkoff, Kushner, PMG, Crescent Heights talk strategy at TRD’s Miami event
Kushner CEO Laurent Morali (center) with Nicole Kushner Meyer and Jared Kushner (Kushner, Getty, Morali via Sasha Maslov)
Kushner Companies names Laurent Morali CEO
Kushner Companies names Laurent Morali CEO
Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss, with the Puck Building at 295 Lafayette Street (Photos via Getty, Ceros)
Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss selling Puck Penthouses condo
Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss selling Puck Penthouses condo
From the rubble: How NYC real estate lived 9/11
From the rubble: How NYC real estate lived 9/11
From the rubble: How NYC real estate lived 9/11
Jared Kushner with 100 Pierrepont Street (left) and 38 Monroe Place (Getty, StreetEasy, Leslie Garfield)
Kushner bet on luxury spec homes ends in disappointment
Kushner bet on luxury spec homes ends in disappointment
Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss with the Puck building (Getty, Kushner Companies)
Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss to buy Puck penthouse
Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss to buy Puck penthouse
Aimco CEO Wes Powell and Laurent Morali, Charlie Kushner and Nicole Kushner Meyer of Kusher (LinkedIn via Powell, Kushner, Luarent Morali)
Aimco partners on Kushner’s $700M project, scores two big loans in South Florida
Aimco partners on Kushner’s $700M project, scores two big loans in South Florida
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.