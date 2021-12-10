Open Menu

Jeff Sutton buys Weehawken office for $219M

Retail billionaire partners with KTB Securities

Tri-State /
Dec.December 10, 2021 05:30 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1000 Harbor Boulevard and Jeff Sutton (Google Maps)

1000 Harbor Boulevard and Jeff Sutton (Google Maps)

Jeff Sutton is switching things up.

The retail real estate mogul has partnered with institutional Korean investment firm KTB Securities to buy a Weehawken, New Jersey, office complex for $219 million. Yes, office.

Sutton and KTB bought 1000 Harbor Boulevard from Hartz Mountain Industries, financed by a $131.4 million loan from Korean lender KB Kookmin Bank. PincusCo first reported the sale, which closed about a week ago.

The 617,187-square foot complex, also known as Lincoln Harbor, is leased to the global bank UBS. That lease runs into 2035. The building was built in 1989.

Read more

Sutton declined to comment.

This isn’t the first time Sutton, KTB and KB Kookmin have paired up. The fund acquired a majority in the Williamsburg, Brooklyn, retail property 103 North 4th Street for $31.3 million in March 2021, with $20.1 million financed by the bank.

However, the New Jersey purchase is noteworthy as it indicates a new area of investment for Sutton. The billionaire has made his fortune largely by investing in retail properties.

Still, Sutton has ventured into other sectors of real estate. In 2016, his son Joseph, with backing from his father, invested in residential real estate. Earlier this year, Sutton’s Wharton Properties filed plans to develop a hotel on West 34th Street.

It’s not uncommon for Sutton to make non-retail purchases through partnerships. The Brooklyn billionaire has worked with office REIT SL Green Realty and developer General Growth Properties, among others.

Jeff Dunne of CBRE and Andy Merin of Cushman and Wakefield represented Hartz in the Weehawken deal. Both declined to comment.

As employees continue to work from home, offices have sat empty, leading to an decrease in occupancy and an increase in subleasing. Sutton’s buy may be a bet that the office market — especially in lower-scale areas outside New York City — is underpriced and will recover.

[PincusCo] — Sasha Jones




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    jeff suttonNew Jerseyoffice marketRetailTri-state

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
     Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt and 395 Ninth Avenue (Brookfield)
    Brookfield eyeing One Manhattan West stake sale
    Brookfield eyeing One Manhattan West stake sale
    RXR Realty's Scott Rechler and Commercial Observer's Max Gross 
    RXR’s Rechler: Proptech adoption only in “second or third inning”
    RXR’s Rechler: Proptech adoption only in “second or third inning”
    695 E Main Street in Stamford (Wikimedia)
    Northeast Capital JV grabs Stamford office campus for $235M
    Northeast Capital JV grabs Stamford office campus for $235M
    U.S. shopping mall values have struggled in recent years before valuations tanked in the wake of the pandemic amid an e-commerce boom.
    US mall values plummeted by one-third in 4 years
    US mall values plummeted by one-third in 4 years
    Mack-Cali CEO Mahbod Nia
    Mack-Cali rebrands as Veris Residential, signifying shift in focus
    Mack-Cali rebrands as Veris Residential, signifying shift in focus
    Northpath Investments nabs Milford Plaza for $11M
    Northpath Investments nabs Milford Plaza for $11M
    Northpath Investments nabs Milford Plaza for $11M
    ICSC’s Here, We Go event in Las Vegas
    Fear and loathing at ICSC’s resurrected Vegas conference
    Fear and loathing at ICSC’s resurrected Vegas conference
    110 East 42nd Street with SL Green's Marc Holliday and Meadow Partners' Jeffrey Kaplan (SL Green, NYU Photo Bureau, Meadow Partners)
    SL Green unloads Midtown building for $117M
    SL Green unloads Midtown building for $117M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.