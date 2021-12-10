Sorry, Hugh Hefner.

While the mansion may be considered the height of luxury living, nothing feels like being on top of the world quite like a Manhattan penthouse.

The upper floors of various Tribeca buildings have been all the rage lately. The triplex atop 1 North Moore Street may have set a record for priciest rental in New York City history (on a per-square-foot basis) in October, while Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton, ever the speedster, sold his penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street for $50 million this week, less than a month after listing it.

And of course, who could forget 56 Leonard Street, the Tribeca condo building known for its Jenga-like appearance, which has attracted a string of deals in recent months, including $45 million for one of its penthouses in November.

Whether you’re an off-duty bunny, a playboy looking to settle down or just enjoy being on top, one of these penthouses in the triangle below Canal Street, curated by the Select Spaces team, might just be your next pent-home.

“Dear Penthouse…”

182 Franklin Street | 4 BR | $25 million





















182 Franklin Street is five stories of unapologetic opulence. The maraschino-soaked cherry on top, though, is its penthouse great room. With orange-paneled walls and chic sconces, the space transports you right back to the 1970s.

It may be sweater season, but you won’t need one here. The warm-toned, patterned carpeting will keep everyone cozy, as will the fireplace.

Host all manner of parties here, and tell your guests to dress to impress. They can leave their coats at the door, but they may want a smoking jacket.

Exquisitely exposed

67 Franklin Street | 4 BR | $13 million























If cigar smoke and Polanski-era nostalgia isn’t your bag, try this one on for size. The historic Cast Iron House at 67 Franklin Street is a masterpiece of neoclassical architecture, but its penthouse is daringly minimalist in design.

The triplex loft is drenched in sunlight from the sliding glass walls that open up to a 1,500-square-foot terrace. And what it lacks in carpeting it more than makes up for in limestone floors with radiant heat.

When it comes to entertaining, the possibilities here are virtually endless, but you’d best stick to dinner parties and cookouts. That is, unless you don’t mind floor-to-ceiling windows — but I suppose that’s what the sliding curtain wall windows are for.

Penthouse privacy

39 North Moore Street | 4 BR | $9.9 million























For the folks who’ve got things to do besides lounge around on velvet settees and divans, an early-1900s warehouse-turned-penthouse just might be the move.

This spacious unit atop 39 North Moore Street has cast iron columns, espresso-colored floors, and the remarkable ability to become whatever you want it to be.

Outside on the terrace, lush greenery and an overhead trellis make for a tranquil space to work from home. Inside, lofted spaces and wings allow for accessible privacy. Deep, dark kitchen cabinets compliment the smooth, sprawling floors of the adjacent living room.

The private outdoor shower may not get much action this time of year, but that’s what the steam shower in the en-suite is for.

Penthouse perfection

111 Murray Street | 5 BR | $40 million























When it comes to the penthouse, the platonic ideal is 111 Murray Street. Sunlight penetrates the space from all directions, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. At night, they become a panorama of the city skyline.

The $40-million view is best enjoyed from the west-facing soaking tub. If you’re craving something else warm and wet, I’d suggest a hot toddy or mulled wine from the bar. Matte black and sophisticated as hell, it sits flush with the wall to maximize space in case you decide to invite over a friend or two — or three or four or five.

Wet hot American winter

153 Chambers Street | 3 BR | $5.3 million























Grit meets greenery at 153 Chambers Street. The brick walls are exposed, the landscaping is stunningly manicured and you’d be hard-pressed to find a cooler set of floating stairs. Large windows and glass tiling add elegance to the edge, while wood accents throughout the home are aesthetically perfect for indoor-outdoor living.

The piece de resistance, though, has to be the south-facing outdoor hot tub. Surrounded by plants and flowers, it’s the perfect place to spend cold winter nights when cabin fever strikes.