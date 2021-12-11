Leonardo DiCaprio grabs Beverly Hills mansion for $9.9 million

When we last checked in on actor Leonardo DeCaprio real estate holdings, we learned of his $14-million off-market deal for a Malibu beach house — one of three properties the star of “The Beach” had on, well, the beach — including his Carbon Beach home and the vacant land he owns on Paradise Cove.

The wheeling and dealing “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” star’s insatiable appetite for Southern California property has led him to Beverly Hills, where TMZ is reporting he’s purchased a 5,000-square-foot home for a cool $9.9 million.

The website reports he picked up the property after unloading the Carbon Beach home, which he purchased in 1998 for $1.6 million, for $10.3 million.

The 47-year-old’s new 5,000-square-foot home features a grand staircase in the entryway, an open-concept kitchen overlooking a dining and living space, and an inground pool with pool house and a fire pit area in the back — all behind high walls and a gate.

It’s just the “Wolf of Wall Street” star’s latest investment in the area.

In May, the Oscar-winner bought a 1920s-era home in Los Feliz for $7.1 million.

But back in August, he listed a smaller home in the neighborhood, which he purchased for $4.9 million from the musician Moby in 2018, for $5.8 million.

Despite DiCaprio’s purchase, Southern California’s red hot real estate market has cooled somewhat in recent months, according to the Los Angeles Times, with sales in the six-county region declining by six percent in October — it’s first drop since June of 2020.

Still, prices are on the rise, up 14 percent in October versus the previous year, with a record-high median price of $690,000, according to the real estate firm DQNews.

[TMZ] — Vince DiMiceli