Open Menu

Metaverse property investors say getting in early will pay dividends

One speculator compares pixel property to "buying on Park Avenue in the 1800s"

National Weekend Edition /
Dec.December 12, 2021 04:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(Getty)

They’re putting their money where their mouse is.

Two company heads are betting big that pixels in an imaginary place will end up being just as valuable — or more so — than real mansions on the Pacific coast.

Both Janine Yorio, co-founder of Republic Realm and Metaverse Group chief Lorne Sugarman told Insider this week that their recent multi-million-dollar purchases of “land” in the virtual world known as the metaverse is giving them a leg up on what could become a multi-trillion dollar market.

Sugarman’s team at Metaverse Group recently plunked down $2.43 million worth of cryptocurrency to buy an estate in what’s known as the Fashion Street district of Decentraland, an online, virtual-only environment where Sugarman says great things are bound to happen.

“We think the Fashion District purchase is like buying on Fifth Avenue back in the 1800s,” he told Insider.

Yorio said that Republic’s record-breaking $4.3 million purchase of land in The Sandbox metaverse “was the equivalent of buying a city” — and predicts the development that her team subsequently builds there will attract users accessing the world on their computers, phones and tablets.

“We want to buy land and build things on it,” she told the website. “The only way the metaverse becomes interesting is if there are things to do and people to see and places to go when you get there.”

The two CEOs say they aren’t investing blindly.

Sugarman has worked for 15 years as an investment banker, according to the website, and is using those skills to determine the value of land in the metaverse by running comps on different pieces of property.

Yorio, who worked as a real estate investment executive for a decade, said she also compares values, and, once these virtual worlds launch, will take into account statistics such as monthly active-user lists.

But for now, she’s relying on old-school valuation techniques.

“You interview the founders, you find out their pedigree,” she said. “If they’ve launched a massively successful video game in the past, obviously that’s a great sign.”

Big time real real estate players are also looking to the metaverse to see if money can be made there, and some think it is possible.

This week, Michael Phillips, president of Jamestown, which worked on such developments as Manhattan’s Chelsea Market, Brooklyn’s Industry City and Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco, told The Real Deal the virtual world will probably complement traditional real estate.

[Insider] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    metaverseReal Estate TechnologyTechnology

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    Jamestown president Michael Phillips (Jamestown, iStock)
    Don’t fear the metaverse, says Jamestown President Phillips
    Don’t fear the metaverse, says Jamestown President Phillips
    Better.com CEO Vishal Garg
    Better.com CEO “taking time off” after layoff saga
    Better.com CEO “taking time off” after layoff saga
    RXR Realty's Scott Rechler and Commercial Observer's Max Gross 
    RXR’s Rechler: Proptech adoption only in “second or third inning”
    RXR’s Rechler: Proptech adoption only in “second or third inning”
    Better.com CEO Vishal Garg (Better.com, iStock)
    Better.com CEO apologizes for botching layoffs, anonymously accusing workers
    Better.com CEO apologizes for botching layoffs, anonymously accusing workers
    Zillow: iBuyers Account for Record 1.9% of Home Sales in Q3
    iBuyers reached record housing market share, sales volume
    iBuyers reached record housing market share, sales volume
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.