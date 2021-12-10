The migration to Florida is on for one financier who offloaded his Greenwich mansion for a cool $50 million.

Tremblant Capital founder Brett Barakett and his wife, Meaghan, sold their waterfront home eight months after it was listed for $55 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The mansion at 100 Field Point Circle was built on land once owned by IBM president Thomas J. Watson.

It’s not clear who purchased the eight-bedroom home on the Belle Haven Peninsula. According to the Journal, the buyer used a Delaware-based limited liability company to make the transaction.

The Baraketts purchased the land in 2005 from Watson’s widow, Olive. They demolished a 1950s-era home in favor of a Georgian-style stone mansion. Features of the 2.5-acre property include 340 feet of frontage on the Long Island Sound, a stone jetty and a deepwater dock. There is also a 60-foot indoor pool, an outdoor pool, a sports court, fruit tree orchards, vegetable gardens and a chicken coop.

Leslie McElwreath and Joseph Barbieri of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing.

The Baraketts are fleeing Connecticut in search of a warmer climate. According to the Journal, Barakett’s Tremblant Capital opened an office in the Palm Beach area in recent years. In July 2019, the couple bought a home in Palm Beach for $15.2 million.

The Greenwich housing market is one of the hottest in the tri-state area. Figures from Compass’ third-quarter market report showed sales were on track to break the 2020 record. Through three quarters, 1,041 houses, condos and co-ops were sold in the area and sales volume was 44 percent higher year-over-year.

Elsewhere in Connecticut, a 200-acre estate that was the home of late Italian tenor Sergio Franchi hit the market for $12.6 million, a record asking price in Stonington. The seven-bedroom slate-roofed home spans 6,300 square feet and includes a sunroom with a pool.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner