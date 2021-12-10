Open Menu

Financier sells Greenwich mansion for $50M

Financier sells Greenwich mansion for $50M

New York /
Dec.December 13, 2021 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Brett Barakett (Partner, Chairman & Chief Investment Officer, Tremblant Capital) and view of 100 Field Point Circle in Greenwich CT (tremblantcapital.com, lesliemcelwreath.com)

The migration to Florida is on for one financier who offloaded his Greenwich mansion for a cool $50 million.

Tremblant Capital founder Brett Barakett and his wife, Meaghan, sold their waterfront home eight months after it was listed for $55 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The mansion at 100 Field Point Circle was built on land once owned by IBM president Thomas J. Watson.

Views of 100 Field Point Circle in Greenwich CT (lesliemcelwreath.com)

It’s not clear who purchased the eight-bedroom home on the Belle Haven Peninsula. According to the Journal, the buyer used a Delaware-based limited liability company to make the transaction.

The Baraketts purchased the land in 2005 from Watson’s widow, Olive. They demolished a 1950s-era home in favor of a Georgian-style stone mansion. Features of the 2.5-acre property include 340 feet of frontage on the Long Island Sound, a stone jetty and a deepwater dock. There is also a 60-foot indoor pool, an outdoor pool, a sports court, fruit tree orchards, vegetable gardens and a chicken coop.

Leslie McElwreath and Joseph Barbieri of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing.

Read more

View of 100 Field Point Circle in Greenwich CT (lesliemcelwreath.com)

The Baraketts are fleeing Connecticut in search of a warmer climate. According to the Journal, Barakett’s Tremblant Capital opened an office in the Palm Beach area in recent years. In July 2019, the couple bought a home in Palm Beach for $15.2 million.

The Greenwich housing market is one of the hottest in the tri-state area. Figures from Compass’ third-quarter market report showed sales were on track to break the 2020 record. Through three quarters, 1,041 houses, condos and co-ops were sold in the area and sales volume was 44 percent higher year-over-year.

Elsewhere in Connecticut, a 200-acre estate that was the home of late Italian tenor Sergio Franchi hit the market for $12.6 million, a record asking price in Stonington. The seven-bedroom slate-roofed home spans 6,300 square feet and includes a sunroom with a pool.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    connecticutGreenwichLuxury Real EstateResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Links between The Agency, Triplemint hint at deal
    Links between The Agency, Triplemint hint at deal
    Links between The Agency, Triplemint hint at deal
    A rendering of Storylines' MV Narrative. (Storylines)
    New luxury liner offers apartments that float across the globe
    New luxury liner offers apartments that float across the globe
    Leonardo DiCaprio (Warner Bros.)
    Leonardo DiCaprio grabs Beverly Hills mansion for $9.9M
    Leonardo DiCaprio grabs Beverly Hills mansion for $9.9M
    (Getty)
    Tornados rip through South, Midwest, killing dozens
    Tornados rip through South, Midwest, killing dozens
    159 E. 64th Street (Google)
    Squatters removed from Upper East Side townhouse
    Squatters removed from Upper East Side townhouse
    (Getty)
    Investigation: Texas religious leaders live property tax free — in mansions
    Investigation: Texas religious leaders live property tax free — in mansions
    The property in Hesperus (Credit: Andy Wingerd/Ignited Imagery)
    Family reunion-sized Colorado estate with campground seeks $33.5M
    Family reunion-sized Colorado estate with campground seeks $33.5M
    State Senator Brad Hoylman (Getty, iStock)
    New York takes aim at single-family zoning
    New York takes aim at single-family zoning
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.