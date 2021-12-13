Open Menu

Macklowe sues former 432 Park retail partner

Developer seeking $3.3M in commercial leasing fees at supertall

New York /
Dec.December 13, 2021 06:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Developer Harry Macklowe and Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani and 432 Park Avenue (Getty, schlaich bergermann partner)

Developer Harry Macklowe and Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani and 432 Park Avenue (Getty, schlaich bergermann partner)

Macklowe Properties is suing its former retail partner at 432 Park Avenue for $3.3 million in unpaid leasing fees.

The fees relate to the lease of the 71,000-square-foot retail space now occupied by auction house Phillips de Pury, according to Crain’s, which first reported the suit filed in New York Supreme Court.

The gallery space, at the base of the supertall luxury tower, was jointly owned by Macklowe and Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar and chairman of the Qatar Investment Authority, until 2017, when they terminated the agreement and Al-Thani became the sole owner through a limited liability company.

Read more

Phillips de Pury signed its lease in 2019 and Macklowe was due to receive a standard leasing fee from the entity controlled by Al-Thani, according to the suit. The auction house’s 15-year lease is for almost $122 million and Macklowe sent an invoice for $3.3 million.

But the entity tied to Al-Thani refused to pay, demanding that Macklowe deduct $1.4 million in commissions owed to CBRE and Cushman Wakefield.

Macklowe is suing for money damages plus interest for the alleged breach of contract.

[Crain’s] — Erin Hudson




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Fairstead, Invesco pay $350M for affordable Bronx portfolio
    Fairstead, Invesco pay $350M for affordable Bronx portfolio
    Fairstead, Invesco pay $350M for affordable Bronx portfolio
    Harridge Development Group's David Schwartzman, Madison Realty Capital's Josh Zegen and Crossroads Hollywood 
    Madison Realty Capital makes its biggest construction loan yet
    Madison Realty Capital makes its biggest construction loan yet
    109 East 79th Street and 551 West 21st Street (CityRealty, StreetEasy)
    UES penthouse asking $35M leads Manhattan luxury contracts
    UES penthouse asking $35M leads Manhattan luxury contracts
    Gov. Kathy Hochul and renderings of the Terminal 1 project at John F. Kennedy International Airport (Getty, PANYNJ)
    Hochul reboots JFK Terminal 1 project with nearly $10B price tag
    Hochul reboots JFK Terminal 1 project with nearly $10B price tag
    Silverstein lends $340M at Miami Worldcenter project
    Silverstein lends $340M at Miami Worldcenter project
    Silverstein lends $340M at Miami Worldcenter project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.