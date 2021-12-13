Open Menu

Now streaming: Have the holidays brought shoppers back to stores?

New episode of TRD’s “Deconstruct” podcast looks at the state of the retail market

National /
Dec.December 13, 2021 03:45 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Happy holidays, from the team behind TRD’s podcast, “Deconstruct.”

To celebrate, we’re digging into the one big question on the minds of retail brokers, mall owners and investors: Are shoppers returning to brick-and-mortar stores this year?

Between supply chain issues, labor shortages and now a new Covid variant, this shopping season is somehow even stranger than the last.

A new episode of “Deconstruct” looks at how the holidays have spurred a return to stores, as booster shots have some shoppers feeling increasingly comfortable venturing out and concerns over delayed deliveries due to supply chain issues leave them wary of shopping online.

Still, retail traffic still remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

This week, TRD’s Suzannah Cavanaugh speaks to Placer.ai’s Ethan Chernofsky about what the foot-traffic analytics firm is seeing. You’ll also hear retail updates on both coasts, from CBRE’s Los Angeles-based Jamie Brooks and New York-based Annette Healey.

Deconstruct is streaming on Apple, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.

Next week, we’ll be looking back at the year 2021, reviewing the biggest real estate trends, deals and events.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstatemallsRetail Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Steven Evans and Khashy Eyn with the property (Google Maps)
    What a $660-psf gift shop lease says about Times Square’s recovery
    What a $660-psf gift shop lease says about Times Square’s recovery
    The ICSC conference entrance (ph: Sasha Jones)
    Diminished return: What’s next for ICSC?
    Diminished return: What’s next for ICSC?
    The commodity office playbook is “dead:” Developers bet on pricey perks
    The commodity office playbook is “dead:” Developers bet on pricey perks
    The commodity office playbook is “dead:” Developers bet on pricey perks
    150 Motor Parkway in Hauppauge LI and Damianos Realty Group principal X. Cristofer Damianos (Google Maps, DRG Realty)
    Dated, half-empty Hauppauge office building sells for $24.5M
    Dated, half-empty Hauppauge office building sells for $24.5M
    Mitch Kossoff
    Mitch Kossoff pleads guilty to defrauding real estate clients, faces 13 years
    Mitch Kossoff pleads guilty to defrauding real estate clients, faces 13 years
    Demand and construction in life science real estate has reached record heights, led by Boston (right) and San Francisco. (iStock)
    Boston, San Francisco lead surging life sciences market
    Boston, San Francisco lead surging life sciences market
    Jeff Blau (right) on Squawk Box with Andrew Ross Sorkin. (CNBC)
    Jeff Blau says New Year will bring vaccinated workers back to office
    Jeff Blau says New Year will bring vaccinated workers back to office
    Maker of Corona, Modelo to build $1.3B brewery in Mexico
    Maker of Corona, Modelo to build $1.3B brewery in Mexico
    Maker of Corona, Modelo to build $1.3B brewery in Mexico
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.