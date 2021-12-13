Happy holidays, from the team behind TRD’s podcast, “Deconstruct.”

To celebrate, we’re digging into the one big question on the minds of retail brokers, mall owners and investors: Are shoppers returning to brick-and-mortar stores this year?

Between supply chain issues, labor shortages and now a new Covid variant, this shopping season is somehow even stranger than the last.

A new episode of “Deconstruct” looks at how the holidays have spurred a return to stores, as booster shots have some shoppers feeling increasingly comfortable venturing out and concerns over delayed deliveries due to supply chain issues leave them wary of shopping online.

Still, retail traffic still remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

This week, TRD’s Suzannah Cavanaugh speaks to Placer.ai’s Ethan Chernofsky about what the foot-traffic analytics firm is seeing. You’ll also hear retail updates on both coasts, from CBRE’s Los Angeles-based Jamie Brooks and New York-based Annette Healey.

Deconstruct is streaming on Apple, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.

Next week, we’ll be looking back at the year 2021, reviewing the biggest real estate trends, deals and events.