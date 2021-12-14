Open Menu

City Council to raise J-51 from the dead

Committee votes to advance bill reviving tax break for multifamily repairs

New York /
Dec.December 14, 2021 02:18 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Council member Barry Grodenchik and State senator Kevin Parker (Getty)

Council member Barry Grodenchik and State senator Kevin Parker (Getty)

A tax break for residential renovations that has been dead for more than a year is now one step from being revived.

The City Council Committee on Housing and Buildings on Tuesday approved the renewal of the J-51 abatement and exemption program for the next six months. The program expired last year, prompting calls from the real estate industry to restore it.

In June, the state legislature passed a measure that authorized the city to bring back the tax break, so long as it did so by the end of this year. The City Council is poised to beat the deadline by a little more than two weeks.

 

The measure would revive the tax break through June 30, 2022, and apply it retroactively to projects that missed out on the program when it lapsed in June 2020. The full City Council will vote on the bill Wednesday, at its final meeting of the year.

Under the program, participants are exempted for 14 or 34 years from taxes on increased valuations resulting from renovation or conversion work. They also receive an abatement for between 50 percent and 150 percent of the “reasonable” cost of work.

Property owners have called for changes to the program, citing that the city’s estimations of “reasonable” costs for certain repair work are outdated. Tenant advocates have also criticized the tax break, saying that the city and state have not adequately enforced requirements that apartments remain rent-stabilized as a condition of the incentive.

Council member Helen Rosenthal, who represents the Upper West Side, cast what she referred to as a “ceremonial” vote against renewing the program.

“This is a no vote to send a message to the next Council and New York state legislature that we really need to amend J-51 so that it can do more to ensure that apartments are built for low-income New Yorkers,” she said.

Council member Barry Grodenchik, one of the bill’s sponsors, noted the importance of the program to co-op owners in his district in Eastern Queens. Co-op groups have argued that J-51 helps pay for necessary repairs, the cost of which would otherwise fall squarely on residents.

Garodenchik noted that he hopes the problems with J-51 are addressed before the program expires again in six months.

The committee also approved a resolution urging the state legislature to pass good cause eviction, which would effectively bar rent increases of 3 percent, or 150 percent of the region’s Consumer Price Index, whichever is higher. Several localities in the state have passed their own versions of the measure, building momentum for tenant advocates’ fight to apply the policy statewide.

 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    j-51Multifamilynew york city councilPolitics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Three Gowanus projects lead spate of new development filings
    Three Gowanus projects lead spate of new development filings
    Three Gowanus projects lead spate of new development filings
    Tishman Speyer makes first major resi play in LA
    Tishman Speyer makes first major resi play in LA
    Tishman Speyer makes first major resi play in LA
    An aerial of the old factory at the end of Shipyard Lane, East Marion, NY (EMCA)
    Purchase of former oyster farm puts town in a pickle
    Purchase of former oyster farm puts town in a pickle
    Maker of Corona, Modelo to build $1.3B brewery in Mexico
    Maker of Corona, Modelo to build $1.3B brewery in Mexico
    Maker of Corona, Modelo to build $1.3B brewery in Mexico
    Compass agent sued for $800K in rent on 21 West Village apartments
    Compass agent sued for $800K in rent on 21 West Village apartments
    Compass agent sued for $800K in rent on 21 West Village apartments
    State Senator Brad Hoylman (Getty, iStock)
    New York takes aim at apartment bans
    New York takes aim at apartment bans
    Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senator Brian Kavanagh (Getty)
    Hochul bumps up voucher values to cheers of landlords, housing advocates
    Hochul bumps up voucher values to cheers of landlords, housing advocates
    Council members Margaret Chin and Carlina Rivera (Getty, iStock)
    City Council tweaks Soho rezoning, assuring its passage
    City Council tweaks Soho rezoning, assuring its passage
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.