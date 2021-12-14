Open Menu

Morgan Stanley targeting student housing rebound with joint venture

Global Student Accommodation contributing $1.6B portfolio

National /
Dec.December 14, 2021 10:16 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Morgan Stanley’s John Klopp and Global Student Accommodation’s Nicholas Porter (Morgan Stanley, GSA)

Morgan Stanley is the latest major player to dip its toes into the rebounding student housing market.

The bank formed a joint venture with Global Student Accommodation, which put forth a $1.6 billion portfolio for the partners to snag a piece of the recovering student housing sector, Bloomberg reported.

The starting portfolio accounts for nearly 15,000 beds spanning 21 states and 29 cities, according to Bloomberg. Cities included in the initial portfolio include Cincinnati, Raleigh, Tempe and Lexington, Kentucky.

About two-thirds of the portfolio reportedly resides at “Power Five” schools, or those that are homes to major players in top U.S. athletic conferences and typically larger student populations.

GSA’s Yugo brand will operate the properties.

Global Head of Real Assets at Morgan Stanley Investment Management John Klopp said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg the deal provides “a scalable opportunity and a best-in-class partner.”

Read more

GSA Chairman Alec Burger told Bloomberg the joint venture will have a strong pipeline to acquire properties. The goal of the venture is to increase the partners’ market share of student housing, a sector estimated to be worth approximately $400 billion in the United States.

According to Burger, this academic year has brought student housing occupancy to a record 94 percent as students and universities take advantage of widespread vaccinations and return to in-person classes at some academic institutions.

As a result, the market for student housing deals has picked back up from its pandemic lull. In the first half of 2021, JLL reported $2.5 billion worth of deals in the sector. The figure marked an increase from $1.7 billion in the first half of 2020, but down from the almost $3 billion spent in the first half of 2019.

Morgan Stanley has institutional competition in the sector. In August, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust announced a $784 million joint venture with Landmark Properties to acquire and recapitalize a 5,400-bed portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management has also engaged Scion Group about a potential $1 billion student housing venture.

[Bloomberg] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateMorgan Stanleystudent housing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    An aerial of the old factory at the end of Shipyard Lane, East Marion, NY (EMCA)
    Purchase of former oyster farm puts town in a pickle
    Purchase of former oyster farm puts town in a pickle
    Steven Evans and Khashy Eyn with the property (Google Maps)
    What a $660-psf gift shop lease says about Times Square’s recovery
    What a $660-psf gift shop lease says about Times Square’s recovery
    Deconstruct Podcast
    Now streaming: Have the holidays brought shoppers back to stores?
    Now streaming: Have the holidays brought shoppers back to stores?
    The ICSC conference entrance (ph: Sasha Jones)
    Diminished return: What’s next for ICSC?
    Diminished return: What’s next for ICSC?
    The commodity office playbook is “dead:” Developers bet on pricey perks
    The commodity office playbook is “dead:” Developers bet on pricey perks
    The commodity office playbook is “dead:” Developers bet on pricey perks
    150 Motor Parkway in Hauppauge LI and Damianos Realty Group principal X. Cristofer Damianos (Google Maps, DRG Realty)
    Dated, half-empty Hauppauge office building sells for $24.5M
    Dated, half-empty Hauppauge office building sells for $24.5M
    Mitch Kossoff
    Mitch Kossoff pleads guilty to defrauding real estate clients, faces 13 years
    Mitch Kossoff pleads guilty to defrauding real estate clients, faces 13 years
    Demand and construction in life science real estate has reached record heights, led by Boston (right) and San Francisco. (iStock)
    Boston, San Francisco lead surging life sciences market
    Boston, San Francisco lead surging life sciences market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.