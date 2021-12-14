Open Menu

Retail space at 1600 Broadway, home to M&M’s World, sells for $190M

Paramount Group scoops up 3-story, 25K sf retail condo from Sherwood Equities

New York /
Dec.December 14, 2021 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Albert Behler, chairman, CEO and president, Paramount Group (Getty Images, Sherwood Equities, iStock)

As tourists slowly return to New York City, concerns surrounding the future of Times Square appear to be melting away.

Paramount Group and an unnamed partner have reached a deal to acquire the retail space at 1600 Broadway from Sherwood Equities for more than $190 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The three-story, glass-enclosed space is home to M&M’s World, a 25,000-square-foot candy and gift shop, which will remain in the building on a lease that expires in 2036.

A Cushman and Wakefield team led by Doug Harmon and Adam Spies brokered the deal, according to the Journal. Sherwood had originally aimed to sell the retail condo in 2019, asking $200 million and tapping a CBRE team including Darcy Stacom and Bill Shanahan to market it, but those efforts were scuttled by the pandemic.

The sale comes after a harrowing period for Times Square retailers during the pandemic as travel slowed, office buildings emptied and Broadway went dark. But recent indicators show conditions are starting to improve in the tourism center.

An average of 233,000 people per day visited Times Square in November, according to data from the Times Square Alliance. While that is still 31 percent off the pace seen in 2019, it is more than double the 107,000 per day recorded in November 2020.

Alliance president Tom Harris told the Journal that 77 percent of stores in the area are now open, up from 50 percent in May, though data shared with TRD indicate that retail rents are still well below pre-pandemic levels.

REBNY’s Keith DeCoster told the Journal that vacancies have provided several retailers that previously wouldn’t have been able to afford a Times Square location with the opportunity to sign leases this year.

“I would describe it as heading in the right direction,” DeCoster told the Journal. “Not back to pre-pandemic levels, but headed in that direction.”

[WSJ] — Sasha Jones

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateparamount groupRetailTimes Square

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Three Gowanus projects lead spate of new development filings
    Three Gowanus projects lead spate of new development filings
    Three Gowanus projects lead spate of new development filings
    Mitch Kossoff (Getty)
    Here’s where Mitch Kossoff’s stolen money went
    Here’s where Mitch Kossoff’s stolen money went
    The Real Deal cleans up at 2021 NAREE Journalism Awards
    The Real Deal cleans up at 2021 NAREE Journalism Awards
    The Real Deal cleans up at 2021 NAREE Journalism Awards
    707 Eleventh Avenue and SL Green's Marc Holliday (SL Green, Getty)
    SL Green unloads 707 11th Ave less than two years after buying it
    SL Green unloads 707 11th Ave less than two years after buying it
    An aerial of the old factory at the end of Shipyard Lane, East Marion, NY (EMCA)
    Purchase of former oyster farm puts town in a pickle
    Purchase of former oyster farm puts town in a pickle
    Morgan Stanley's John Klopp and Global Student Accommodation's Nicholas Porter (Morgan Stanley, GSA)
    Morgan Stanley targeting student housing rebound with joint venture
    Morgan Stanley targeting student housing rebound with joint venture
    Steven Evans and Khashy Eyn with the property (Google Maps)
    What a $660-psf gift shop lease says about Times Square’s recovery
    What a $660-psf gift shop lease says about Times Square’s recovery
    Deconstruct Podcast
    Now streaming: Have the holidays brought shoppers back to stores?
    Now streaming: Have the holidays brought shoppers back to stores?
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.