Boston Properties nabs $1B loan at 601 Lex

Midtown office property's $620M in mortgage debt was set to mature in April 2022

New York /
Dec.December 15, 2021 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Owen Thomas, chief executive officer, Boston Properties, along with 601 Lexington Avenue (Boston Properties, LoopNet, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Nearly six months after predicting the threat of remote work is “overstated,” Boston Properties secured a boost in the form of a $1 billion loan for its substantial office building at 601 Lexington Avenue.

The developer secured the refinancing package from Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, the Commercial Observer reported. According to Moody’s Investors Service, $426.7 million of the debt will be securitized in a single-asset, single-borrower CMBS deal.

The 10-year, fixed-rate first-lien mortgage is being backed by the fee simple and leasehold interests in the office condominiums and the six-story office and retail atrium within the 59-story building, the Observer reported.

Boston Properties is partnering with Norges Bank Investment Management, which bought a 45 percent interest in the building in 2014 for $1.5 billion, along with interests in two of the company’s buildings in Massachusetts’ capital city.

Boston Properties was faced with the imminent maturation of $620 million in existing mortgage debt before the latest refinancing, as the debt was set to mature in April. Boston Properties CFO Michael LaBelle said in the company’s third quarter earnings call it was the only significant debt maturity coming for 18 months, according to the Observer.

The 1.8 million-square-foot office building was constructed in 1977 and became the youngest landmarked building in the city in 2016. The building has an average occupancy of about 98 percent since 2010 and is 84 percent leased to prominent law firms, including Kirkland & Ellis.

Boston Properties recently completed a $283 million renovation of the building’s atrium that incorporated additional restaurant space, as well as a ground-level entrance and separate lobby at East 53rd Street. The developer has also upgraded other entryways and office space, in addition to opening a 17-restaurant food hall in September.

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    601 lexington avenueBoston PropertiesCommercial Real Estatemidtown manhattan

    Mill Creek Residential CEO and President William MacDonald and 11 Pine Street (Mill Creek Residential)
    Joint venture nabs Montclair apartments as local landlords fight rent laws
    Bank inks 17K sf retail lease at Park Avenue corner
    Aby Rosen’s RFR Holding to drop $300M on Midtown office building
    Tishman Speyer selling Rockefeller Center Christmas tree (as an NFT)
    Hard Rock International CEO Jim Allen and The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas (Getty)
    Hard Rock paying $1B for Mirage Hotel and Casino
    Three Gowanus projects lead spate of new development filings
    Retail space at 1600 Broadway, home to M&M’s World, sells for $190M
    Mitch Kossoff (Getty)
    Here’s where Mitch Kossoff’s stolen money went
