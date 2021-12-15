Open Menu

Michael Shvo brings elite Core Club to Fifth Avenue

Private club for the uber rich will move out of its space at 60 East 55th Street next year, per sources

New York /
Dec.December 15, 2021 12:15 PM
By Keith Larsen
Michael Shvo and 711 Fifth Avenue (Askel Ceylan)

A Manhattan power club is coming to SHVO’s 711 Fifth Avenue.

Core Club has inked a 20-year lease to take up 60,000 square feet across four floors at the former Coca-Cola building, according to people familiar with the matter.

The elite members-only club is expected to arrive in Shvo’s building late next year after outgrowing its 32,000-square-foot space at 60 East 55th Street. Talks with SHVO began in January 2020, the people said.

The tenant is a big get for Michael Shvo’s firm.

With locations in New York and Milan, the Core Club has served as a private community for the uber rich since it opened in 2005. Its founding members include Vornado Realty Trust’s Steven Roth, Blackstone Group’s Stephen Schwarzman and top executives from various other industries. The New York Times reported in 2011 that the club commanded a $50,000 initiation fee and $15,000 in annual dues.

Its present landlord, Aby Rosen’s RFR Holdings, is locked in a legal battle over 60 East 55th Street, with its special servicer moving to sell the building after Rosen’s firm allegedly defaulted on its debt.

Shvo’s building at 711 Fifth Avenue is also home to the Polo Bar, Ralph Lauren’s renowned restaurant.

The 11-story office and retail building was recently renovated under the direction of architect Peter Marino. It was owned by the Coca-Cola Company from 1983 until 2019, when it went into contract with Nightingale Properties, Ashkenazy Acquisitions and Wafra, a subsidiary of a Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund, for $907 million.

But a few months later, Shvo and his former business partner, Serdar Bilgili, purchased the building for $937 million. The pair was backed by Deutsche Finance and German pension fund BVK. In March 2020, Shvo secured a $545 million loan from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America to refinance the building.

The property was originally designed by Bethlehem Engineering Corporation and completed in 1927.




    Shvo launches sales at Mandarin Oriental condos on Fifth Ave
    Multifamily deals keep investment sales humming
    Manhattan condo signings jump 65% in November, led by priciest homes
    Investors flip NYC industrial, hotel, office buildings in pre-holiday frenzy
    Top October loans: Cash cows, big buys, foreclosure avoidance
    Jill, Harry Karman sue Upper East Side neighbor over unfinished renovation
    Brookfield, Ravitch ink $582M deal for Waterside Plaza
    Building time: Rolex files for 199K sf Midtown building
