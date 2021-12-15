Open Menu

Open-air retail complexes enjoy breath of fresh air, hitting new peaks amid recovery

Shopping centers reach 10-year net absorption high: CBRE

National /
Dec.December 15, 2021 02:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Open-air shopping centers came out ahead of retail’s recovery with a 10-year high in net absorption in the third quarter, per CBRE.

(iStock)

U.S. retail is slowly regaining steam in the wake of the pandemic, but open-air shopping centers can boast recent success that’s pushed the segment to new peaks.

Landlords filled 17 million square feet of open-air shopping centers during the third quarter, according to CBRE data reported by the Wall Street Journal. The influx marks a 49 percent increase from 2019 and a 10-year high for net absorption.

The foot-traffic friendly shopping centers are defined as large complexes with no indoor common space, such as strip malls. They are typically anchored by grocery stores, which has proven to be a competitive element amid the pandemic. According to CBRE, investors poured $5 billion into grocery-anchored retail centers last quarter, the second-most for a single quarter in 10 years.

Grocery stores have particularly benefited from increased traffic as they became one of the lone open retail outlets during the early days of pandemic, emerging as a community necessity. The Journal reported grocery store foot traffic is up 3.6 percent compared to 2019, per data from Placer.ai.

Retail analysts told the Journal that open-air shopping centers are also benefiting from migration to the suburbs, as more people have been able to shop during the week as remote work became common.

Read more

It first became clear last year that outdoor shopping centers and strip malls would outpace enclosed malls in pandemic recovery. RPT Realty, which operated almost 50 open-air centers as of September 2020, was able to collect 86 percent of rent from its tenants through that month.

The picture was a sharp contrast to mall operators like Simon Property Group, who faced big losses and bankruptcies stemming from a decline in traffic and rent caused by the pandemic.

Recent data from Green Street further divide the two retail sectors. Malls have lost a third of their value in only four years. Meanwhile, the value of strip centers has actually increased nearly 5 percent since 2016 and 13 percent since the start of the pandemic.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateRetailshopping malls

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Jay Group makes multifamily play in DoBro
    The Jay Group makes multifamily play in DoBro
    The Jay Group makes multifamily play in DoBro
    Boston Properties nabs $1B loan at 601 Lex
    Boston Properties nabs $1B loan at 601 Lex
    Boston Properties nabs $1B loan at 601 Lex
    Troubled Brooklyn landlord All Year files for Chapter 11
    Troubled Brooklyn landlord All Year files for Chapter 11
    Troubled Brooklyn landlord All Year files for Chapter 11
    Mill Creek Residential CEO and President William MacDonald and 11 Pine Street (Mill Creek Residential)
    Joint venture nabs Montclair apartments as local landlords fight rent laws
    Joint venture nabs Montclair apartments as local landlords fight rent laws
    Bank inks 17K sf retail lease at Park Avenue corner
    Bank inks 17K sf retail lease at Park Avenue corner
    Bank inks 17K sf retail lease at Park Avenue corner
    Aby Rosen’s RFR Holding to drop $300M on Midtown office building
    Aby Rosen’s RFR Holding to drop $300M on Midtown office building
    Aby Rosen’s RFR Holding to drop $300M on Midtown office building
    Tishman Speyer selling Rockefeller Center Christmas tree (as an NFT)
    Tishman Speyer selling Rockefeller Center Christmas tree (as an NFT)
    Tishman Speyer selling Rockefeller Center Christmas tree (as an NFT)
    Hard Rock International CEO Jim Allen and The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas (Getty)
    Hard Rock paying $1B for Mirage Hotel and Casino
    Hard Rock paying $1B for Mirage Hotel and Casino
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.