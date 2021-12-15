Open Menu

Pretium-backed venture targeted distressed suburbs to become mega-landlord

Progress Residential still acquiring up to 2,000 homes monthly

New York /
Dec.December 15, 2021 01:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Don Mullen, chief executive officer, Pretium Partners (Getty images, iStock)

Previously unreported documents illustrate how a venture backed by wealthy investors has become one of the country’s largest landlords: by scooping up homes before middle-class buyers can.

Progress Residential, which is backed by New York-based Pretium Partners, has compiled tens of thousands of homes in its portfolio and is acquiring up to 2,000 homes a month, the Washington Post reported. The firm uses an algorithm to find properties before making fast, all-cash offers, boxing out traditional buyers.

Progress has created a tight market in Tennessee’s Rutherford County, where the company owns more than 1,500 homes. County property assessor Rob Mitchell told the Post nearly 1 in 10 homes in the area belongs to a real estate trust, and ATTOM Data Solutions ranks it the fifth-least-affordable county for homebuyers.

The documents show how the company generates big profits for investors, and interviews detail tenants’ complaints of big rent hikes, poor maintenance and evictions during the national moratorium.

As Pretium set out to buy distressed properties in the wake of the 2008 housing crash, the New York-based firm solicited investments of at least $2 million and projected annualized returns of 15 to 20 percent, according to documents reported by the Post. It ultimately raised more than $1 billion for Progress Residential.

The documents were in the Pandora Papers, a trove of previously confidential financial records obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and shared with multiple outlets.

One investor named in the documents is gambling mogul Vikrant Bhargava, whose investment through a Singapore-based trust grew from $6.6 million to $9.4 million in five years.

“All of our entities conduct business according to the highest ethical and legal standards,” Progress told the Post. “Pretium is dedicated to being a part of the solution to our nation’s housing crisis through unparalleled efforts to support our residents and communities.”

But some tenants and former employees told the Post that the firm put residents on the hook for maintenance costs and unfairly hiked rents. Some accused the venture of evicting residents during the first year of the pandemic, despite the moratorium.

Read more

A House of Representatives select subcommittee sought eviction documents from Pretium and other major landlords, the Post reported in July. The company’s eviction filings appear to target Black areas, according to the Post. Progress denied wrongdoing.

Investors have become an increasing presence in the housing market. Redfin reported that investors accounted for 18.2 percent of home purchases in the country in the third quarter, a record high. Investors spent $120,000 more than the median sale price during the quarter.

Those premiums may be contributing to a growing housing affordability crisis. Pretium has made public moves to purchase more homes, recently agreeing to buy thousands from Zillow, which reportedly received market price.

[WaPo] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketResidential Real EstateSingle Family Rentals

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Photo Illustration of Realtor.com CEO David Doctorow (LinkedIn via Doctorow, Getty)
    Realtor.com nixes crime map in effort to promote fair housing
    Realtor.com nixes crime map in effort to promote fair housing
    Game of Thrones creator sells Tribeca co-op
    Game of Thrones creator sells Tribeca co-op
    Game of Thrones creator sells Tribeca co-op
    The Real Deal cleans up at 2021 NAREE Journalism Awards
    The Real Deal cleans up at 2021 NAREE Journalism Awards
    The Real Deal cleans up at 2021 NAREE Journalism Awards
    Fairstead, Invesco pay $350M for affordable Bronx portfolio
    Fairstead, Invesco pay $350M for affordable Bronx portfolio
    Fairstead, Invesco pay $350M for affordable Bronx portfolio
    109 East 79th Street and 551 West 21st Street (CityRealty, StreetEasy)
    UES penthouse asking $35M leads Manhattan luxury contracts
    UES penthouse asking $35M leads Manhattan luxury contracts
    Williamsburg townhouse goes into contract after 53% discount
    Williamsburg townhouse goes into contract after 53% discount
    Williamsburg townhouse goes into contract after 53% discount
    Financier sells Greenwich mansion for $50M
    Financier sells Greenwich mansion for $50M
    Financier sells Greenwich mansion for $50M
    Links between The Agency, Triplemint hint at deal
    Links between The Agency, Triplemint hint at deal
    Links between The Agency, Triplemint hint at deal
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.