Hudson Companies files mixed-use plans in East Williamsburg

Hudson Companies is adding to its slate of Brooklyn developments, filing for a 311-unit mixed-use building in East Williamsburg.

The developer filed its plans with the Department of Buildings on Tuesday, PincusCo reported. The filing calls for the construction of an 18-story, 135-foot-tall building spanning more than 457,000 square feet at 89 Maspeth Avenue.

PincusCo reported the filing mentions affordable housing, but it’s not clear if the entire project will consist of affordable housing units. The developer did not immediately return a request for comment.

The ground floor of the development will include multiple amenities, including office space, a cafeteria, a children’s room, a study, community space, a clinic and a fitness room. The building is also set to include a utility room and a workshop.

The plans were filed by Hudson’s COO, Sally Gilliland. Magnusson Architecture and Planning is listed as the architect for the project.

The filing comes as Hudson is already stirring up activity in Brooklyn.

The developer in September purchased a site at Crown Heights’ 975 Nostrand Avenue from Midwood Investment & Development for $41.5 million. Hudson is hoping to build a mixed-income housing property on the site while keeping the Associated Supermarket in place for at least 15 years.

That development site had been the source of some controversy prior to Hudson’s arrival. Midwood had announced plans to redevelop the site, reportedly giving the supermarket 30 days to vacate the property. Protests and petitions forced Midwood to back down, inking the supermarket to a 15-year lease, which Hudson is honoring.

Elsewhere in Brooklyn, Hudson secured a $210 million condo inventory loan from Michael Kirchmann and Alan Rudikoff’s GDSNY development company during the summer. The debt refinanced a $280 million construction loan at Brooklyn Heights’ tallest condo tower. The 134-unit, 38-story condo tower has a projected sellout of about $475 million.

[PincusCo] — Holden Walter-Warner