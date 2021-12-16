Open Menu

Watch: Robert A. Levine on building from Brooklyn to the Caribbean

RAL Companies founder joins TRD’s Amir Korangy on the latest episode of Coffee Talk

New York /
Dec.December 16, 2021 08:00 AM
By Hannah Kramer
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

It goes without saying that the pandemic was a tough time to be a hospitality developer.

“[Projects] in the Caribbean were all delayed,” RAL Companies’ Robert A. Levine told TRD’s Amir Korangy in the latest episode of Coffee Talk.

Today, although the pandemic rages on, the tide seems to be turning for resort developers like Levine, who has ongoing construction in the Cayman Islands and Puerto Rico. In conversation with Korangy, Levine explained the scope of some of those island projects, as well as the challenges involved in getting them done and building partnerships with top hospitality brands like the Four Seasons and Mandarin Oriental.

The developer isn’t a stranger to large projects, both overseas and closer to home. Levine, who was born and raised in Flatbush, developed the ambitious One Brooklyn Bridge Park condo building on a site he bought from the Jehovah’s Witnesses as DUMBO prepared to go through a rezoning in the late aughts.

“[The project] had influence on a lot of the development of Brooklyn Bridge Park around it,” Levine said, laying out his process for working with the city to negotiate easements and incorporate the development into the larger landscape of Brooklyn’s waterfront.

Though the process could be convoluted, it isn’t what it once was — “the building department was a very different place” in the 21st century than it was in the earlier years of his career, Levine said, hinting at the city’s bygone era of greased palms and sealed envelopes.

Watch the video above for more.

Read more
Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
1 Brooklyn Bridge Parkcoffee talkHospitality Real Estateral companies

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Larry Ellison (Getty)
Larry Ellison is one billionaire undeterred by Lake Tahoe fires
Larry Ellison is one billionaire undeterred by Lake Tahoe fires
Larry Ellison’s investment arm buys Hyatt resort in Lake Tahoe for $345M
Larry Ellison’s investment arm buys Hyatt resort in Lake Tahoe for $345M
Larry Ellison’s investment arm buys Hyatt resort in Lake Tahoe for $345M
Scott Rechler, CEO of RXR Realty and The Real Deal's Amir Korangy
Coffee Talk: Scott Rechler on beating the pandemic
Coffee Talk: Scott Rechler on beating the pandemic
WATCH: Avra Jain on Miami development and “getting off the Beach”
WATCH: Avra Jain on Miami development and “getting off the Beach”
WATCH: Avra Jain on Miami development and “getting off the Beach”
“It’s a great time to be a broker”: Newmark’s Jimmy Kuhn on finding success during the pandemic
“It’s a great time to be a broker”: Newmark’s Jimmy Kuhn on finding success during the pandemic
“It’s a great time to be a broker”: Newmark’s Jimmy Kuhn on finding success during the pandemic
Watch BRP Companies’ Meredith Marshall on Coffee Talk
BRP’s Meredith Marshall: “We get the story wrong in New York”
BRP’s Meredith Marshall: “We get the story wrong in New York”
Miki Naftali
Is urban living dead? “I don’t buy it,” says Miki Naftali
Is urban living dead? “I don’t buy it,” says Miki Naftali
Jules Trump talks luxury towers and assembling in Sunny Isles Beach in TRD's Coffee Talks
Jules Trump talks luxury towers and assembling in Sunny Isles Beach in TRD’s Coffee Talks
Jules Trump talks luxury towers and assembling in Sunny Isles Beach in TRD’s Coffee Talks
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.